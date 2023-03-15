https://sputniknews.com/20230315/french-unions-protest-against-pension-reform--1108407757.html

French Unions Protest Against Pension Reform

The controversial bill will raise the legal retirement age of French workers from 62 years of age to 64.

Sputnik brings you a live broadcast from Paris, where unions are striking against President Macron's proposed pension reform bill. Since January, when the draft plan was unveiled, nationwide strikes organized by workers’ unions have engulfed France.Macron and his government have defended the bill, which he has championed, arguing that raising the retirement age and toughening the requirements for a full pension will keep the system from plunging into the red.Follow Sputnik live feed to learn more!

