International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputniknews.com/20230315/french-unions-protest-against-pension-reform--1108407757.html
French Unions Protest Against Pension Reform
French Unions Protest Against Pension Reform
The controversial bill will raise the legal retirement age of French workers from 62 years of age to 64.
2023-03-15T12:36+0000
2023-03-15T12:36+0000
world
france
protest
pension
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/01/1f/1106861911_0:156:3087:1892_1920x0_80_0_0_f77bbc0b0bca314517f8edf83d2730fe.jpg
Sputnik brings you a live broadcast from Paris, where unions are striking against President Macron's proposed pension reform bill. Since January, when the draft plan was unveiled, nationwide strikes organized by workers’ unions have engulfed France.Macron and his government have defended the bill, which he has championed, arguing that raising the retirement age and toughening the requirements for a full pension will keep the system from plunging into the red.Follow Sputnik live feed to learn more!
france
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
French Unions Protest Against Pension Reform
French Unions Protest Against Pension Reform
2023-03-15T12:36+0000
true
PT1S
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/01/1f/1106861911_177:0:2908:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_bdbfd17473106696c823231eed644cd8.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
france, political protest, macron pension reform, protests in france
france, political protest, macron pension reform, protests in france

French Unions Protest Against Pension Reform

12:36 GMT 15.03.2023
© Sputnik / Julien Mattia / Go to the mediabankFrench riot police fire tear gas during protests in Paris
French riot police fire tear gas during protests in Paris - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.03.2023
© Sputnik / Julien Mattia
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
Macron's controversial bill seeks to raise the legal retirement age of French workers from 62 to 64 years of age.
Sputnik brings you a live broadcast from Paris, where unions are striking against President Macron's proposed pension reform bill.
Since January, when the draft plan was unveiled, nationwide strikes organized by workers’ unions have engulfed France.
Macron and his government have defended the bill, which he has championed, arguing that raising the retirement age and toughening the requirements for a full pension will keep the system from plunging into the red.
Follow Sputnik live feed to learn more!
© Ruptly
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала