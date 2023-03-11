https://sputniknews.com/20230311/demonstrators-rally-in-paris-against-pension-reform-1108284021.html

Demonstrators Rally in Paris Against Pension Reform

Demonstrators Rally in Paris Against Pension Reform

Sputnik is live from Paris, as demonstrators gather on the streets for another round of protests against new pension reforms.

Sputnik comes live from Paris, as demonstrators gather on the streets for another round of protests against new pension reforms.France has seen a large scale of strikes organized by workers’ unions since January.Earlier, French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne unveiled a draft of the pension reforms the government plans to adopt in 2023. Under the initiative, the French authorities intend gradually to raise the retirement age by three months a year from 1 September 2023 so that by 2030, the retirement age will have reached 64.The reform has provoked a wave of protests across the country. Since Borne's announcement, six nationwide demonstrations against the bill have already taken place.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!

