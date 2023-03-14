International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 24.01.2023
Asia
Find top stories and features from Asia and the Pacific region. Keep updated on major political stories and analyses from Asia and the Pacific. All you want to know about China, Japan, North and South Korea, India and Pakistan, Southeast Asia and Oceania.
https://sputniknews.com/20230314/china-to-resume-issuing-all-visa-types-on-march-15-after-3-year-hiatus-1108364197.html
China to Resume Issuing All Visa Types on March 15 After 3-Year Hiatus
China to Resume Issuing All Visa Types on March 15 After 3-Year Hiatus
China will resume issuing all categories of visas for foreign citizens from March 15 after a three-year suspension due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday.
2023-03-14T07:12+0000
2023-03-14T07:12+0000
asia
china
life under covid-19 quarantine
covid-19
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/06/0c/1096251444_0:125:3193:1921_1920x0_80_0_0_f150be852378c4b3266af0172b625314.jpg
The ministry added that foreigners would also be able to enter China on valid visas issued before March 28, 2020. Visa-free travel policy will resume for the island of Hainan and to Shanghai for cruise ship passengers, as well as the visa-free entry to the southern province pf Guangdong for groups оf foreign nationals traveling from Hong Kong and Macao and visa-free entry to the city of Guilin in the Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region for tourist groups from the ASEAN countries, the statement added. The Chinese Foreign Ministry has not explained yet, if the current visa regime will be similar to that before the pandemic with regard to the duration of stay and other details, or there will be any new regulations. In March 2020, China temporarily prohibited the entry for foreign nationals with valid visas and residence permits and stopped issuing new visas due to the pandemic of COVID-19. Over the last three years, entry to China has been granted mainly for those with employment and family visas while the country followed zero COVID policy. The negative impact of the strict anti-pandemic measures on economy and mass demonstrations that started in the largest cities of the country last fall accelerated the change in the COVID-19 strategy of the government. From January 8, China fully abolished quarantine and PCR testing for visitors from abroad. From February 6, China resumed the practice of group tours for the Chinese citizens in a test mode. At first, group tours to 20 countries were allowed to be followed by another 40 countries from March 15.
https://sputniknews.com/20220412/over-60-of-american-public-experiencing-higher-stress-levels-than-at-start-of-pandemic---study-1094686577.html
china
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/06/0c/1096251444_232:0:2961:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_b1ff37f139e9e8e5b3b48d75fe6f517f.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
zero tolerance covid policy, china covid, china visa, china pandemic
zero tolerance covid policy, china covid, china visa, china pandemic

China to Resume Issuing All Visa Types on March 15 After 3-Year Hiatus

07:12 GMT 14.03.2023
© Sputnik / Miguel Сandеla / Go to the mediabankA health worker checks the temperatures of visitor at the entrance of a Community Testing Centre in Hong Kong, China. After days of rapidly increase of positive COVID-19 cases, the Hong Kong government set up testing facility centers where people can be tested for COVID-19 and obtain the result within 24 hours.
A health worker checks the temperatures of visitor at the entrance of a Community Testing Centre in Hong Kong, China. After days of rapidly increase of positive COVID-19 cases, the Hong Kong government set up testing facility centers where people can be tested for COVID-19 and obtain the result within 24 hours. - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.03.2023
© Sputnik / Miguel Сandеla
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
BEIJING (Sputnik) - China will resume issuing all categories of visas for foreign citizens from March 15 after a three-year suspension due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday.
The ministry added that foreigners would also be able to enter China on valid visas issued before March 28, 2020.
Visa-free travel policy will resume for the island of Hainan and to Shanghai for cruise ship passengers, as well as the visa-free entry to the southern province pf Guangdong for groups оf foreign nationals traveling from Hong Kong and Macao and visa-free entry to the city of Guilin in the Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region for tourist groups from the ASEAN countries, the statement added.
Stressed at work - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.04.2022
Over 60% of American Public Experiencing Higher Stress Levels Than at Start of Pandemic - Study
12 April 2022, 00:25 GMT
The Chinese Foreign Ministry has not explained yet, if the current visa regime will be similar to that before the pandemic with regard to the duration of stay and other details, or there will be any new regulations.
In March 2020, China temporarily prohibited the entry for foreign nationals with valid visas and residence permits and stopped issuing new visas due to the pandemic of COVID-19. Over the last three years, entry to China has been granted mainly for those with employment and family visas while the country followed zero COVID policy.
The negative impact of the strict anti-pandemic measures on economy and mass demonstrations that started in the largest cities of the country last fall accelerated the change in the COVID-19 strategy of the government.
From January 8, China fully abolished quarantine and PCR testing for visitors from abroad. From February 6, China resumed the practice of group tours for the Chinese citizens in a test mode. At first, group tours to 20 countries were allowed to be followed by another 40 countries from March 15.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала