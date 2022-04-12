https://sputniknews.com/20220412/over-60-of-american-public-experiencing-higher-stress-levels-than-at-start-of-pandemic---study-1094686577.html

Over 60% of American Public Experiencing Higher Stress Levels Than at Start of Pandemic - Study

Over 60% of American Public Experiencing Higher Stress Levels Than at Start of Pandemic - Study

The pandemic and its lockdowns caused Americans a great amount of stress, but stress levels are still high, even as COVID-19-era restrictions are dropping... 12.04.2022, Sputnik International

2022-04-12T00:25+0000

2022-04-12T00:25+0000

2022-04-12T00:23+0000

stress

poll

pandemic

covid-19

life under covid-19 quarantine

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/1d/1092606098_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_695c030d95aa0289eed6c6280ddd64a5.jpg

More than 60% of Americans say that their stress levels are higher than they have ever been before.A survey by OnePoll asked 2,000 Americans about their stress levels, and 63% said that their levels are at an all-time high, higher even than when the pandemic first started in early 2020.Loneliness was the biggest factor according to the survey, with 56% of respondents indicating that they feel alone and are hesitant to share their struggles with friends and family.The survey comes as pandemic restrictions are dropping around the country, indicating that the effects of lockdowns could be felt long after the country opens back up.While loneliness was cited as the biggest factor in the OnePoll, there also seems to be a lack of enthusiasm for where the country is headed. According to RealClearPolitics’ Poll Average, 64.8% of the country believes the nation is on the wrong track.Music, watching TV and exercise were listed as the primary ways Americans cope with stress, and an increasing number of Americans are seeking therapy, with 63% of respondents saying they are seeking “some form” of therapy to deal with the increased stress.After releasing a 2021 study that found similar levels of stress as the OnePoll survey, Dr. Arthur C. Evans Jr., CEO for the American Psychological Association (APA), had some advice: “Without addressing stress as part of a national recovery plan, we will be dealing with the mental health fallout from this pandemic for years to come.”Taking breaks from the news and social media, practicing self-care and staying connected with friends and family are suggested by the APA as ways to relieve stress.The APA survey also noted that all Americans were feeling stressed out, regardless of political affiliation.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Ian DeMartino

Ian DeMartino

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Ian DeMartino

stress, poll, pandemic, covid-19, life under covid-19 quarantine