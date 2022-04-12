International
https://sputniknews.com/20220412/over-60-of-american-public-experiencing-higher-stress-levels-than-at-start-of-pandemic---study-1094686577.html
Over 60% of American Public Experiencing Higher Stress Levels Than at Start of Pandemic - Study
Over 60% of American Public Experiencing Higher Stress Levels Than at Start of Pandemic - Study
The pandemic and its lockdowns caused Americans a great amount of stress, but stress levels are still high, even as COVID-19-era restrictions are dropping... 12.04.2022, Sputnik International
2022-04-12T00:25+0000
2022-04-12T00:23+0000
stress
poll
pandemic
covid-19
life under covid-19 quarantine
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/1d/1092606098_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_695c030d95aa0289eed6c6280ddd64a5.jpg
More than 60% of Americans say that their stress levels are higher than they have ever been before.A survey by OnePoll asked 2,000 Americans about their stress levels, and 63% said that their levels are at an all-time high, higher even than when the pandemic first started in early 2020.Loneliness was the biggest factor according to the survey, with 56% of respondents indicating that they feel alone and are hesitant to share their struggles with friends and family.The survey comes as pandemic restrictions are dropping around the country, indicating that the effects of lockdowns could be felt long after the country opens back up.While loneliness was cited as the biggest factor in the OnePoll, there also seems to be a lack of enthusiasm for where the country is headed. According to RealClearPolitics’ Poll Average, 64.8% of the country believes the nation is on the wrong track.Music, watching TV and exercise were listed as the primary ways Americans cope with stress, and an increasing number of Americans are seeking therapy, with 63% of respondents saying they are seeking “some form” of therapy to deal with the increased stress.After releasing a 2021 study that found similar levels of stress as the OnePoll survey, Dr. Arthur C. Evans Jr., CEO for the American Psychological Association (APA), had some advice: “Without addressing stress as part of a national recovery plan, we will be dealing with the mental health fallout from this pandemic for years to come.”Taking breaks from the news and social media, practicing self-care and staying connected with friends and family are suggested by the APA as ways to relieve stress.The APA survey also noted that all Americans were feeling stressed out, regardless of political affiliation.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Ian DeMartino
Ian DeMartino
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/1d/1092606098_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_8af68f47bf5152f636940b8f87bec13e.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
stress, poll, pandemic, covid-19, life under covid-19 quarantine

Over 60% of American Public Experiencing Higher Stress Levels Than at Start of Pandemic - Study

00:25 GMT 12.04.2022
CC BY 2.0 / ciphr.com / Stressed at work
Stressed at work - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.04.2022
CC BY 2.0 / ciphr.com /
Subscribe
US
India
Global
Ian DeMartino
All materials
The pandemic and its lockdowns caused Americans a great amount of stress, but stress levels are still high, even as COVID-19-era restrictions are dropping around the country.
More than 60% of Americans say that their stress levels are higher than they have ever been before.
A survey by OnePoll asked 2,000 Americans about their stress levels, and 63% said that their levels are at an all-time high, higher even than when the pandemic first started in early 2020.
Loneliness was the biggest factor according to the survey, with 56% of respondents indicating that they feel alone and are hesitant to share their struggles with friends and family.
The survey comes as pandemic restrictions are dropping around the country, indicating that the effects of lockdowns could be felt long after the country opens back up.
While loneliness was cited as the biggest factor in the OnePoll, there also seems to be a lack of enthusiasm for where the country is headed. According to RealClearPolitics’ Poll Average, 64.8% of the country believes the nation is on the wrong track.
Music, watching TV and exercise were listed as the primary ways Americans cope with stress, and an increasing number of Americans are seeking therapy, with 63% of respondents saying they are seeking “some form” of therapy to deal with the increased stress.
After releasing a 2021 study that found similar levels of stress as the OnePoll survey, Dr. Arthur C. Evans Jr., CEO for the American Psychological Association (APA), had some advice: “Without addressing stress as part of a national recovery plan, we will be dealing with the mental health fallout from this pandemic for years to come.”
Taking breaks from the news and social media, practicing self-care and staying connected with friends and family are suggested by the APA as ways to relieve stress.
The APA survey also noted that all Americans were feeling stressed out, regardless of political affiliation.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала