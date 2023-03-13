https://sputniknews.com/20230313/why-sipris-new-report-on-russian-arms-exports-contains-non-reliable-info-1108344385.html

Why SIPRI’s New Report on Russian Arms Exports Contains Non-Reliable Info?

Why SIPRI’s New Report on Russian Arms Exports Contains Non-Reliable Info?

SIPRI’s latest report on major arms exporters, including Russia, is only based on information the think tank managed to obtain, Alexey Leonkov, military expert and editor at the Arsenal Otechestva, told Sputnik.

2023-03-13T14:52+0000

2023-03-13T14:52+0000

2023-03-13T14:52+0000

world

russia

us

arms exports

report

stockholm international peace research institute (sipri)

sipri report

gap

affairs

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/102347/61/1023476112_0:183:2991:1865_1920x0_80_0_0_80ae3d1e58061b99591fb6aeea2e6404.jpg

Russia’s arms exports have declined by 31% over the past five years, but the country remains the world’s second­-largest weapons exporter after the US, the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI) has claimed in its new fact sheet.While global arms exports have long been dominated by the US and Russia, the gap between the two in this field has grown significantly, according to the Swedish think tank.He added that the beginning of the ongoing Russian special operation in Ukraine has complicated SIPRI's process of obtaining such information.According to Leonkov, the figures that SIPRI uses in its reports reflect the annual financial transactions that take place under certain contracts, clinched for the period of several years, which means that the cost of the contracts may change.When asked why SIPRI reports often draw flak from Russian analysts, Leonkov explained that the Swedish think tank mainly focuses on a state’s financial affairs and the quantity of military hardware, which he said is a wrong approach.“This is not a true indicator of an army’s combat capability because military equipment and level of training of the armed forces can be in different conditions. Referring to a large quantity of weapons is not always a guarantee of a reliable analysis about a battle-ready army," the expert pointed out.

https://sputniknews.com/20211119/russias-newest-s-500-missile-system-exports-to-start-in-next-few-years---arms-exporter-1090864679.html

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Oleg Burunov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

Oleg Burunov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Oleg Burunov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

sipri’s new report on major world arms exporters, a reported decline in russia's arms exports in the past five years, a gap between russia and the us in terms of arms exports