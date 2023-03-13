UPDATES: One Person Injured in Russia's Belgorod Region After Ukrainian Forces' Shelling

Moscow started a special military operation in Ukraine on 24 February 2022 after the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk asked for help in protecting their citizens against increased attacks from Ukraine.
Russia has been targeting infrastructure on which the Ukrainian military relies since 10 October, in retaliation for Kiev's terrorist attacks, including an assault on the Crimean Bridge, carried out by Ukrainian intelligence services.
Over the past months, air raid alerts have sounded throughout Ukraine every day, with many parts of the country experiencing power cuts.
On 9 March, Russia's armed forces have delivered a massive missile attack on the military infrastructure of Ukraine in response to the terrorist attack organized by Kiev in the Bryansk region.
After Russia started its special military operation in Ukraine, Western countries plied Kiev with military aid.
05:12 GMT 13.03.2023
Ukraine Uses Arms Supplied by West to Attack Civilians, Donetsk Mayor Says
The weapons that Ukraine receives from Western countries are all used against civilians in Donetsk, the city mayor, Alexey Kulemzin told Sputnik.
"NATO heavy artillery and MLRS [Multiple Launch Rocket Systems] of various modifications are used. It has long been not only about ‘Hurricanes’ [guided rocket systems] and ‘Grads’ - now it’s also the Vampire [rocket launcher], and HIMARS [High Mobility Artillery Rocket System], and all the rest. Everything that America and its henchmen supply [to Ukraine] - everything gets here," Kulemzin said.
He added that civilians in Donetsk wish for nothing but for the attacks of Ukrainian troops to end.
"We need to drive the enemy back to a distance where they can no longer hurt our civilians," the Donetsk mayor told Sputnik.
Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the end of last month that weapon supplies to Ukraine free-of-charge by NATO countries is what makes them an accomplice, albeit indirectly, to crimes committed by Kiev against civilians in Donetsk and other eastern regions.
05:11 GMT 13.03.2023
One Person Wounded in Russia’s Belgorod Region, Says Governor
The governor of Russia’s Belgorod Region, which borders Ukraine, says that air defense was triggered in the city and its vicinity on Monday, and at least one person was injured.
"Our air defense system was activated over Belgorod and the Belgorod Region. Four rockets were shot down. … We already know about one victim. The ambulance team is on its way," Vyacheslav Gladkov said on Telegram on Monday morning.
He added that two private homes were damaged.
At the end of January, Gladkov told Russian President Vladimir Putin that 25 people had been killed in the region and 96 had been wounded since the beginning of shelling by Ukraine. Some 6,500 residents have been resettled from their homes and a state of emergency was in effect in 15 cities and towns in the region. Over a dozen schools have been hit by Ukrainian shelling in the Belgorod Region.