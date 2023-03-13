UPDATES: One Person Injured in Russia's Belgorod Region After Ukrainian Forces' Shelling

One Person Wounded in Russia’s Belgorod Region, Says Governor

The governor of Russia’s Belgorod Region, which borders Ukraine, says that air defense was triggered in the city and its vicinity on Monday, and at least one person was injured.

"Our air defense system was activated over Belgorod and the Belgorod Region. Four rockets were shot down. … We already know about one victim. The ambulance team is on its way," Vyacheslav Gladkov said on Telegram on Monday morning.



He added that two private homes were damaged.



At the end of January, Gladkov told Russian President Vladimir Putin that 25 people had been killed in the region and 96 had been wounded since the beginning of shelling by Ukraine. Some 6,500 residents have been resettled from their homes and a state of emergency was in effect in 15 cities and towns in the region. Over a dozen schools have been hit by Ukrainian shelling in the Belgorod Region.