Kiev's Need for Weapons Increased Turnover of Western Manufacturers by 7.5%, Media Reports
Kiev’s Need for Weapons Increased Turnover of Western Manufacturers by 7.5%, Media Reports
The ten largest arms companies in the United States and Europe increased their turnover by 7.5% in the last quarter of 2022 due to the growing needs of Ukraine, a Spanish news outlet reported on Monday.
At the moment, the arms manufacturers have a promising future, as Kiev's regime needs a huge amount of weapons to confront Russia, the newspaper reported. In addition, the news outlet cited the intention of German arms manufacturer Rheinmetall to buy Expal, a leading ammunition manufacturer in Spain, as an example of the expanding arms industry. The German company's offer amounts to about 1.2 billion euros ($1.28 billion), the newspaper said, citing sources, adding that two years ago Expal was worth half as much.
Kiev’s Need for Weapons Increased Turnover of Western Manufacturers by 7.5%, Media Reports

14:03 GMT 13.03.2023
A new technology which allows military forces to select the explosive output of ammunition has been developed by German company TDW, Defense Aerospace reported
A new technology which allows military forces to select the explosive output of ammunition has been developed by German company TDW, Defense Aerospace reported - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.03.2023
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The ten largest arms companies in the United States and Europe increased their turnover by 7.5% in the last quarter of 2022 due to the growing needs of Ukraine, a Spanish news outlet reported on Monday.
At the moment, the arms manufacturers have a promising future, as Kiev's regime needs a huge amount of weapons to confront Russia, the newspaper reported.
In addition, the news outlet cited the intention of German arms manufacturer Rheinmetall to buy Expal, a leading ammunition manufacturer in Spain, as an example of the expanding arms industry.
The German company's offer amounts to about 1.2 billion euros ($1.28 billion), the newspaper said, citing sources, adding that two years ago Expal was worth half as much.
