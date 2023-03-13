https://sputniknews.com/20230313/kievs-need-for-weapons-increased-turnover-of-western-manufacturers-by-75-media-reports-1108345131.html

Kiev’s Need for Weapons Increased Turnover of Western Manufacturers by 7.5%, Media Reports

The ten largest arms companies in the United States and Europe increased their turnover by 7.5% in the last quarter of 2022 due to the growing needs of Ukraine, a Spanish news outlet reported on Monday.

At the moment, the arms manufacturers have a promising future, as Kiev's regime needs a huge amount of weapons to confront Russia, the newspaper reported. In addition, the news outlet cited the intention of German arms manufacturer Rheinmetall to buy Expal, a leading ammunition manufacturer in Spain, as an example of the expanding arms industry. The German company's offer amounts to about 1.2 billion euros ($1.28 billion), the newspaper said, citing sources, adding that two years ago Expal was worth half as much.

