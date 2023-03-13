https://sputniknews.com/20230313/ugandan-president-museveni-visits-algeria-signs-seven-accords-to-bolster-cooperation-1108348739.html

Ugandan President Museveni Visits Algeria, Signs Seven Accords to Bolster Cooperation

President of Algeria Abdelmadjid Tebboune and his Ugandan counterpart, Yoweri Museveni have signed two agreements and five memoranda of understanding in several areas of bilateral cooperation.

President of Algeria Abdelmadjid Tebboune and his Ugandan counterpart Yoweri Museveni have signed two agreements and five memoranda of understanding in several areas of bilateral cooperation during the latter's visit to the North African country.The signing ceremony took place on March 12 at the headquarters of the president of Algeria, El Mouradia.The areas touched upon included energy, tourism, agriculture, animal health, higher education, and scientific research.During a joint press conference that followed the ceremony, Tebboune said their talks made it possible to review "many issues and topics of common interest, particularly the coordination of their positions in supporting just causes in international institutions."Similarly, the Algerian president announced that 150 Algerian business leaders will travel to Uganda's capital Kampala to discuss potential partnerships with the East African country's companies in order to bolster bilateral relations.President Museveni arrived in Algeria on March 11 at the invitation of President Tebboune as part of a state visit that will last until March 14.

