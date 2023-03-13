https://sputniknews.com/20230313/biden-fails-to-quell-fears-of-svb-contagion-with-us-investors-hit-hard-ex-bank-gov-says-1108351236.html

Biden Fails to Quell Fears of SVB 'Contagion' With US Investors Hit Hard, Ex-Bank Gov. Says

Biden Fails to Quell Fears of SVB 'Contagion' With US Investors Hit Hard, Ex-Bank Gov. Says

The collapse of the Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) has prompted fears of contagion which persist despite US President Joe Biden's Monday assertion that the... 13.03.2023, Sputnik International

2023-03-13T17:13+0000

2023-03-13T17:13+0000

2023-03-13T17:13+0000

analysis

us

opinion

joe biden

silicon valley

silicon valley bank collapse

silicon valley bank

investors

shareholders

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/0f/1099623349_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_a52b2252236220ed82364d4ace1f254a.jpg

US President Joe Biden delivered a speech on March 13 concerning the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank last week. The SVB became the second-largest bank failure in US history. But, according to the president, Americans should be confident that the banking system is safe.The Biden administration has insisted that it has taken all necessary measures to curb the potential contagious effect of the SVB collapse. On Monday, Biden placed emphasis on his team's effort to protect US workers and small businesses and explained how it looked to shield customers' deposits and not put taxpayer dollars at risk. The president also noted that those responsible would be held accountable: "If the bank is taken over by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC), the people running the bank should not work there anymore," Biden said. The president also noted that investors in the bank won't be protected. "They're not meant to protect investors," highlighted Demetriades. "They [the investors] should have known the risks. This is capitalism. The taxpayer should not be protecting investors. It is absolutely not right, however you look at it. What happened in 2008 is that we learned that we had to bail out banks because there was no system in place to deal with banks that were too big to fail."The scheme proposed by the Biden administration has been used before in Europe, but not in the case of a large bank, according to Demetriades. The biggest bank in Europe that had dealt with a similar framework was Banco Populare in Spain, which was apparently the tenth-largest bank in the country. Spain dealt with the bank collapse without putting any taxpayer money into it. However, investors, shareholders and bondholders lost out, while deposits were protected. Banco Populare was sold to Santander Bank for €1 and business continued.

https://sputniknews.com/20230313/how-wokeness-and-negligence-sank-silicon-valley-bank-amid-global-perfect-storm-1108349680.html

https://sputniknews.com/20230312/second-largest-bank-collapse-in-us-history-what-happened-to-svb-and-what-comes-next-1108312203.html

silicon valley

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Ekaterina Blinova

Ekaterina Blinova

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Ekaterina Blinova

silicon valley bank's collapse, svb shareholders, svb investors, svb deposits, joe biden's monday speech on svb, biden reassured depositers of svb, fear of contagion after svb's collapse, us banking crisis