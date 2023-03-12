https://sputniknews.com/20230312/west-never-discussed-sending-military-contingent-to-ukraine-italian-foreign-minister-says-1108319761.html

West Never Discussed Sending Military Contingent to Ukraine, Italian Foreign Minister Says

Western countries have never discussed sending allied troops to Ukraine, Italian Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said on Sunday in response to a recent remark of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban on this matter.

Earlier this week, Orban said that the West was very close to seriously discussing the prospect of sending allied troops to Ukraine, adding that the likelihood of this local conflict growing into a world war has been increasing with each day. "I have no knowledge of this. We never talked about sending troops to Kiev. The day before yesterday there was a meeting of foreign ministers with [US Secretary of State Antony] Blinken and there was never any talk about sending troops to Ukraine," Tajani told the Radio24 station. Western countries ramped up their military support for Ukraine after Russia launched a special military operation there on February 24, 2022. The Kremlin has repeatedly warned against further escalation leading to the US and NATO's direct involvement in the conflict.

