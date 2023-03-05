https://sputniknews.com/20230305/americans-have-final-word-in-european-war--hungarys-orban-hits-back-at-western-elites-1108028398.html

‘Americans Have Final Word in European War’: Hungary’s Orban Hits Back at Western Elites

‘Americans Have Final Word in European War’: Hungary’s Orban Hits Back at Western Elites

Amid ongoing Western efforts to draw his nation into a proxy war between NATO and Russia, the Prime Minister of Hungary promised his country’s leadership is “strong enough to keep the war away from our country.”

2023-03-05T03:56+0000

2023-03-05T03:56+0000

2023-03-05T04:48+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

viktor orban

ukraine

ukraine crisis

us-ukraine relations

russia

us-russia relations

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/02/12/1107582042_0:0:2772:1560_1920x0_80_0_0_858e34524413c0d911f176c4e8544d67.jpg

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban had pointed words for those pushing Hungary to join the Western proxy war against Russia this week.“There are some who want to force Hungary into the war, and they are not picky about the means with which to achieve that goal,” Orban told a Swiss outlet this week, a summary published on his website indicates.But “Hungary’s leadership is strong enough to keep the war away from our country,” he reiterated.Still, it’s an enduring challenge, the Hungarian head of state noted, because his countrymen are the people “most affected by the EU sanctions introduced against Russia.”“Ukraine is our neighbor where Hungarians live as well,” Orban reportedly stated. “They are being conscripted and are dying by the hundreds on the front.”Unfortunately, at this point, the matter seems to be out of their hands.“Europe has retired from the debate,” Orban lamented. “In the decisions adopted in Brussels, I recognize American interests more frequently than European ones.”“In a war that is taking place in Europe the Americans have the final word,” he added.The prime minister agreed with the journalist’s assumption that the deeper causes of Europe’s weakness should be sought in the European Union, because “it is destroying the nation states without replacing them with anything workable.”Asked by the interviewer whether “the deeper reason for Europe's weakness is to be found in the European Union” because “it breaks up nation-states without putting anything workable in their place,” Orban responded in the affirmative.As for the ultimate direction of the ongoing Western proxy war against Russia, Orban insisted that “no one can win it.”“There is a nuclear power with a population of 140 million up against the Ukrainians, while there is the whole of NATO up against the Russians,” he stated.“This is what makes things so dangerous,” according to Hungary’s prime minister, who claims the conflict has transformed into “a stalemate which can easily escalate into a world war.”Illustrating his knowledge of the Russian perspective towards the conflict, Orban recounted his February 2022 meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, who he spoke with in Moscow two weeks prior to the initiation of the special military operation.“Additionally, the Americans terminated important disarmament treaties,” he explained, noting: “This is why Putin could no longer have a good night’s sleep.”

ukraine

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Wyatt Reed

Wyatt Reed

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Wyatt Reed

prime minister viktor orban, russia, hungary, ukraine, european union sanctions