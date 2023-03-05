‘Americans Have Final Word in European War’: Hungary’s Orban Hits Back at Western Elites
Amid ongoing Western efforts to draw his nation into a proxy war between NATO and Russia, the Prime Minister of Hungary promised his country’s leadership is “strong enough to keep the war away from our country.”
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban had pointed words for those pushing Hungary to join the Western proxy war against Russia this week.
“There are some who want to force Hungary into the war, and they are not picky about the means with which to achieve that goal,” Orban told a Swiss outlet this week, a summary published on his website indicates.
But “Hungary’s leadership is strong enough to keep the war away from our country,” he reiterated.
Still, it’s an enduring challenge, the Hungarian head of state noted, because his countrymen are the people “most affected by the EU sanctions introduced against Russia.”
And it’s not just the Western-imposed sanctions against Russia which are taking their toll on the country. As videos posted to social media show, Hungarian men living in the Transcarpathia region have been forcibly drafted at gunpoint and forced to serve as Ukrainian soldiers.
“Ukraine is our neighbor where Hungarians live as well,” Orban reportedly stated. “They are being conscripted and are dying by the hundreds on the front.”
Unfortunately, at this point, the matter seems to be out of their hands.
“Europe has retired from the debate,” Orban lamented. “In the decisions adopted in Brussels, I recognize American interests more frequently than European ones.”
“In a war that is taking place in Europe the Americans have the final word,” he added.
The prime minister agreed with the journalist’s assumption that the deeper causes of Europe’s weakness should be sought in the European Union, because “it is destroying the nation states without replacing them with anything workable.”
Asked by the interviewer whether “the deeper reason for Europe's weakness is to be found in the European Union” because “it breaks up nation-states without putting anything workable in their place,” Orban responded in the affirmative.
“I see it that way too,” he agreed, adding “the European Union wants an ever closer union.” But since “we don't agree on the goal,” and only “on the way” to get there, any such unity is a fool’s errand, the prime minister suggested.
As for the ultimate direction of the ongoing Western proxy war against Russia, Orban insisted that “no one can win it.”
“There is a nuclear power with a population of 140 million up against the Ukrainians, while there is the whole of NATO up against the Russians,” he stated.
“This is what makes things so dangerous,” according to Hungary’s prime minister, who claims the conflict has transformed into “a stalemate which can easily escalate into a world war.”
Illustrating his knowledge of the Russian perspective towards the conflict, Orban recounted his February 2022 meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, who he spoke with in Moscow two weeks prior to the initiation of the special military operation.
“Putin has a problem – this is what he told me – with the American missile bases already created in Romania and Poland, and with NATO’s potential expansion towards Ukraine and Georgia in order to station armaments there,” Orban explained.
“Additionally, the Americans terminated important disarmament treaties,” he explained, noting: “This is why Putin could no longer have a good night’s sleep.”