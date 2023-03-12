https://sputniknews.com/20230312/gary-lineker-vs-bbc-impartiality-row-triggered-by-sports-pundits-suspension-explained-1108317300.html

Gary Lineker VS BBC: 'Impartiality Row' Triggered by Sports Pundit's Suspension Explained

Disrupted sports coverage, pundits marching out in "solidarity," and #Linekergate trending on Twitter - this was some of the fallout from the row that ensued after host of the BBC's "Match of the Day" football program and former England striker Gary Lineker was suspended on March 9. So, what happened to trigger the scandal? Gary Lineker, who played for England's national football team before becoming a sports pundit, hosting the soccer program "Match of the Day," was suspended by the BBC after he weighed in on recent Tory asylum legislation on Twitter. One of the broadcaster's highest-paid sports commentators compared the government's plans to push through a bill that would crack down on illegal arrivals via the Channel to those of Germany in the 1930s.In response, the BBC, which touts itself as being "committed" to impartiality as "fundamental to our reputation, our values and the trust of audiences," issued a statement that read:However, Lineker is a freelance broadcaster, and not a permanent member of the BBC's staff. When it comes to social media, the company guidelines note that it is “now part of everyday life” and staff are free to “engage in social media activities if they wish.” It adds that there is a need for “clear distinction” between accounts run by the BBC for BBC purposes and personal accounts run by employees for personal purposes.Lineker had tweeted from a personal account, with no official link to the BBC in the bio.What Happened Next?One by one, sports commentators started to express solidarity with their colleague. Pundits like Ian Wright, Alan Shearer, Jason Mohammad, and Alex Scott all refused to work after Lineker's suspension. The result was a scramble to pull regular sports programs from the air amid the exodus of hosts.On Twitter, critics of the BBC's move slammed its "bias and hypocrisy."Some went online to urge signing a petition demanding that BBC Chairman Richard Sharp quit over the row.On Sunday, BBC Director General Tim Davie, while apologizing for the sports programming disruption, insisted the corporation wanted Lineker "back on air."At the moment of publication, Lineker himself has not commented on the latest development.

