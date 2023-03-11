Netizens Question BBC Guidelines After Lineker Suspended as Presenter for Criticism of Asylum Bill

International
The host of the BBC's "Match of the Day" program and former England striker Gary Lineker has been suspended for a social media post in which the commentator compared the Tory bill to Nazi practices.
Gary Lineker, the former England national football team player from 1999 and, as presenter of the soccer program 'Match of the Day', one of the BBC's highest-paid commentators, was suspended by the BBC after he made statements regarding recent Tory asylum legislation on Twitter. In particular, the former professional footballer compared the government's intentions with those of Germany in the Thirties.The company said that the former footballer will not host Match of the Day until there is a firm position on his use of social media.Many were infuriated by the decision and #ImWithGary is already taking social networks by storm. Some users were questioning the particular terms of BBC's guidelines.And some netizens saw a persistent trend in the present situation.Other users have argued that Lineker shouldn't allow himself such statements, considering his job. But there are those who have questioned such an approach.British Home Secretary Suella Braverman commented on Lineker's criticism, stating that she thought: "It's unhelpful to compare our measures, which are lawful, proportionate and – indeed – compassionate, to 1930s Germany."Earlier this week, Braverman outlined the government's plans to tackle the problem of more people crossing the Channel in small boats. A new bill drafted, if passed, would include:
Gary Lineker, the former England national football team player from 1999 and, as presenter of the soccer program 'Match of the Day', one of the BBC's highest-paid commentators, was suspended by the BBC after he made statements regarding recent Tory asylum legislation on Twitter. In particular, the former professional footballer compared the government's intentions with those of Germany in the Thirties.
The company said that the former footballer will not host Match of the Day until there is a firm position on his use of social media.

"We have said that we consider his recent social media activity to be a breach of our guidelines," reads BBC statement. "The BBC has decided that he will step back from presenting Match of the Day until we've got an agreed and clear position on his use of social media."
Many were infuriated by the decision and #ImWithGary is already taking social networks by storm.
Some users were questioning the particular terms of BBC's guidelines.
And some netizens saw a persistent trend in the present situation.
Other users have argued that Lineker shouldn't allow himself such statements, considering his job. But there are those who have questioned such an approach.
British Home Secretary Suella Braverman commented on Lineker's criticism, stating that she thought: "It's unhelpful to compare our measures, which are lawful, proportionate and – indeed – compassionate, to 1930s Germany."
Earlier this week, Braverman outlined the government's plans to tackle the problem of more people crossing the Channel in small boats. A new bill drafted, if passed, would include:
inability to grant asylum to such migrants;
the expulsion of illegal migrants from the UK with a subsequent ban on entry into the country; and
the inability for them to obtain citizenship in the future.
