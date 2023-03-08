https://sputniknews.com/20230308/uk-home-secretary-defies-un-and-bbcs-gary-lineker-on-illegal-immigrant-law-1108172192.html

UK Home Secretary Defies UN and BBC's Gary Lineker on Illegal Immigrant Law

UK Home Secretary Defies UN and BBC's Gary Lineker on Illegal Immigrant Law

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's government has insisted that it can tackle the people-trafficking crisis where its Tory its Tory predecessors have failed — and that they have the backing of the "law-abiding patriotic majority".

2023-03-08T13:47+0000

2023-03-08T13:47+0000

2023-03-08T13:47+0000

world

uk

suella braverman

gary lineker

the united nations (un)

people trafficking

illegal immigrants

britain

great britain

bbc

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0b/02/1102967258_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_fdbaa6dbd2489dd65cf8dbff36001308.jpg

Britain's home secretary has vowed to push ahead with a crackdown on illegal immigration despite protests by the UN — and insults from football pundit Gary Lineker.Vicky Tennant, the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) representative to the UK, said the agency was "very concerned" at the legislation announced by Suella Braverman in the House of Commons on Tuesday.The law would mean migrants arriving illegally — including on dangerously-overloaded people traffickers' boats across the English channel — could be deported to their homeland or a third country.Such deportees would have no right to claim political asylum or appeal under human rights legislation dating from the UK's membership of the European Union (EU), and would be banned from entering the UK again or applying for citizenship. Her comments were a clear rejection of Braverman's assertion that the legislation would not breach the UK's commitments under existing international treaties."We very strongly view our proposals as lawful," Braverman responded in a radio interview, stressing that the "simple truth is that we cannot accept everybody who wants to come."She also predicted the draft legislation would help the government get a grip on illegal immigration, which saw more than 45,000 arrivals on small boats in 2022 alone.Appealing for a PenaltySeveral high-profile MPs from the ruling Conservative Party demanded the BBC discipline its top-paid football pundit and former England international Gary Lineker after he compared the government's small boats policy to anti-Semitic laws in Nazi-era Germany.Lineker called the proposed legislation "beyond awful" on Tuesday in a post on his Twitter account — ironically decorated in support of the far-right Ukrainian regime — in his latest breach of the state broadcaster's rules on political impartiality.The home secretary responded in a TV interview on Wednesday morning, saying the commentator's comments were "disappointing.""I think it's unhelpful to compare our measures, which are lawful, proportionate and — indeed — compassionate, to 1930s Germany," Braverman insisted.When asked if Lineker — whose £1.35 million annual salary is funded with license-payers' money — should resign or face the sack, she said "That's a matter for the BBC and they will resolve that." But Braverman invited Lineker to visit the Channel ports to "see what the communities in Kent and Dover and actually all around the UK are feeling about this issue."Earlier on Wednesday, the BBC said Lineker would be "spoken to" and "reminded of his responsibilities."Former Immigration minister Robert Jenrick, whose Israeli-born wife is then daughter of Holocaust survivors, said such language "should not be thrown around lightly," especially when Gary Lineker is paid for by the British taxpayer." Jenrick added that it was "disappointing that he is so far out of step with the British public.""The BBC should disassociate themselves from these types of comments and ask themselves the question: 'Is this the type of comment they expect from their publicly funded presenters?'," said Newly-appointed Conservative Party deputy chairman Lee Anderson. "Instead of lecturing, Mr Lineker should stick to reading out the football scores and flogging crisps," he jibed in reference to Lineker's advertising work for Walker's snacks. "This is just another example of how out of touch these overpaid stars are with the voting public."

https://sputniknews.com/20230307/enough-is-enough-braverman-launches-illegal-migration-bill-with-blast-at-labour-1108147601.html

britain

great britain

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

James Tweedie https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1c/1080307270_0:3:397:400_100x100_80_0_0_7777393b9b18802f2e3c5eaa9cbcc612.png

James Tweedie https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1c/1080307270_0:3:397:400_100x100_80_0_0_7777393b9b18802f2e3c5eaa9cbcc612.png

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

James Tweedie https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1c/1080307270_0:3:397:400_100x100_80_0_0_7777393b9b18802f2e3c5eaa9cbcc612.png

uk, suella braverman, united nations, un, illegal immigrants, people trafficking, gary lineker, bbc