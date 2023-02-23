https://sputniknews.com/20230223/unhcr-says-attention-to-humanitarian-matters-in-africa-not-adequate---special-envoy-1107752491.html

UNHCR Says Attention to Humanitarian Matters in Africa Not Adequate - Special Envoy

Ambassador Mohamed Abdi Affey, UNHCR Special Envoy for the Horn of Africa told Sputnik that while there is attention paid to Africa's humanitarian issues, it is still not adequate.

"I think there are global competing priorities and challenges, and attention has been given to Africa, but it's not adequate. We need more attention to be given,” Affey said. Affey on the sidelines of the 3rd Riyadh International Humanitarian Forum in Riyadh said that many participants noted that while humanitarian responses for some countries like Ukraine are well supported, others are being underfunded. “And therefore, it's important that the international community also supports this response mechanism in the rest of the world as they're already doing,” he added. Affey shared that the most urgent need now is intervention in terms of helping those populations affected by drought and war. “And in the context of the Horn of Africa, which has seen the worst drought situation in 40 years, where a lot of the population have been internally displaced, and many are leaving the countries of origin,” he said. “And therefore, I think there is a need by the international community to support those countries affected by the drought conditions now." Affey also said that he thinks that the refugee situation in Africa, particularly the Horn of Africa, continues to attract attention. When asked which countries were most in need of support regarding refugees, Affey said, “Most countries, the countries of South Sudan, within the region.” “Sudan, Somalia, those are the countries that are affected - affected already substantially and hope that we can be able to help them,” he added.

