International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Africa
Get the latest Africa news from Sputnik: breaking news, photos, videos, analysis, and features.
https://sputniknews.com/20230312/cyclone-freddy-makes-second-landfall-in-mozambique-claims-a-life-bringing-death-toll-to-at-least-28-1108315285.html
Cyclone Freddy Makes Second Landfall in Mozambique, Claims a Life Bringing Death Toll to at Least 28
Cyclone Freddy Makes Second Landfall in Mozambique, Claims a Life Bringing Death Toll to at Least 28
Tropical Cyclone Freddy has hit central Mozambique on Sunday, bringing intense rains and winds after making landfall for a second time in as many weeks, media has reported, citing authorities.
2023-03-12T13:56+0000
2023-03-12T13:56+0000
africa
east africa
cyclone
natural disaster
hurricane
storm
mozambique
damage
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/03/0c/1108315402_96:0:1332:695_1920x0_80_0_0_ec2fa20f0bdd93836d3add1b46b0b48c.jpg
Tropical Cyclone Freddy hit central Mozambique on Sunday, bringing intense rains and winds after making landfall for a second time in as many weeks, media has reported, citing authorities. According to the National Meteorological Institute, on Saturday morning Freddy slowed down as it approached the country and was 60 kilometers off the coast. As of now, the storm passed by the port town of Quelimane, and continued on inland towards the southern tip of neighboring Malawi. Media reported that the storm killed at least one person, bringing the overall death toll to at least 28 since its first landfall.Recent data from the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) indicated that more than 470,000 people had been affected by the storm’s passage in Madagascar and Mozambique last month, including almost 300,000 people in Madagascar and about 171,400 people in Mozambique. This time the office projects that more than half a million people are at risk of being affected by the cyclone in Mozambique.The cyclone is already dubbed as one of the strongest storms recorded in the southern hemisphere. According to the US National Oceanic &amp; Atmospheric Administration, Freddy set a record for all-time accumulated cyclone energy, a measure of the storm’s strength over time, for the southern hemisphere, as well as globally, since Hurricane Ioke in 2006. The cyclone, which has been swirling for 35 days, is also on course to break the record for the longest-lasting tropical cyclone, with the previous record held by a 31-day hurricane in 1994.
https://sputniknews.com/20230222/what-is-cyclone-freddy-hitting-africa-and-how-dangerous-is-it-1107668649.html
africa
east africa
mozambique
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Maria Konokhova
Maria Konokhova
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/03/0c/1108315402_250:0:1177:695_1920x0_80_0_0_3ad974a6bf49f2c9cf76f15bf78ca5cf.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
east africa, tropical cyclone freddy, mozambique, natural disaster, storm, wind, victims
east africa, tropical cyclone freddy, mozambique, natural disaster, storm, wind, victims

Cyclone Freddy Makes Second Landfall in Mozambique, Claims a Life Bringing Death Toll to at Least 28

13:56 GMT 12.03.2023
© AP PhotoThis image from Meteosat-9 satellite shows Tropical Cyclone Freddy, center right, and Mozambique on Friday, Feb. 24, 2023.
This image from Meteosat-9 satellite shows Tropical Cyclone Freddy, center right, and Mozambique on Friday, Feb. 24, 2023. - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.03.2023
© AP Photo
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
Maria Konokhova
All materialsWrite to the author
Freddy is a cyclone with strong winds of up to 180km per hour that result in waves higher than 15 meters battering coastal areas. Last month, the cyclone passed Mauritius, Madagascar and Mozambique, causing floods and gale-force winds, affecting thousands of people.
Tropical Cyclone Freddy hit central Mozambique on Sunday, bringing intense rains and winds after making landfall for a second time in as many weeks, media has reported, citing authorities.
According to the National Meteorological Institute, on Saturday morning Freddy slowed down as it approached the country and was 60 kilometers off the coast. As of now, the storm passed by the port town of Quelimane, and continued on inland towards the southern tip of neighboring Malawi.
Media reported that the storm killed at least one person, bringing the overall death toll to at least 28 since its first landfall.
Recent data from the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) indicated that more than 470,000 people had been affected by the storm’s passage in Madagascar and Mozambique last month, including almost 300,000 people in Madagascar and about 171,400 people in Mozambique.
This time the office projects that more than half a million people are at risk of being affected by the cyclone in Mozambique.
Forecasters monitor Cyclone Freddy at the France weather station, Meteo France, in Saint Denis de la Reunion, on the French overseas island of La Reunion on February 20, 2023 - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.02.2023
Africa
What is Cyclone Freddy Hitting Africa and How Dangerous is It?
22 February, 17:02 GMT
The cyclone is already dubbed as one of the strongest storms recorded in the southern hemisphere. According to the US National Oceanic & Atmospheric Administration, Freddy set a record for all-time accumulated cyclone energy, a measure of the storm’s strength over time, for the southern hemisphere, as well as globally, since Hurricane Ioke in 2006.
The cyclone, which has been swirling for 35 days, is also on course to break the record for the longest-lasting tropical cyclone, with the previous record held by a 31-day hurricane in 1994.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала