https://sputniknews.com/20230222/what-is-cyclone-freddy-hitting-africa-and-how-dangerous-is-it-1107668649.html

What is Cyclone Freddy Hitting Africa and How Dangerous is It?

What is Cyclone Freddy Hitting Africa and How Dangerous is It?

Madagascar and Mauritius have become one of Cyclone Freddy victims that struck island nations starting from Monday, 20 February with more casualties to come.

2023-02-22T17:02+0000

2023-02-22T17:02+0000

2023-02-22T17:02+0000

africa

east africa

mauritius

madagascar

cyclone

hurricane

storm

victims

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/02/16/1107694207_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_9de4c9f6e0567a896726aca91ea59301.jpg

A strong tropical cyclone dubbed Freddy, which has caused a powerful storm ripping the roofs off houses, has struck the eastern coast of Madagascar, leaving four people dead, the country's disaster management authorities stated on February 22. Earlier this week, Freddy passed Mauritius, causing floods and gale force winds, according to Meteo-France. The country was the first African nation to experience the consequences of the cyclone. Madagascar was the second, with many people vanishing from streets pending the cyclone's approach. The cyclone has already caused at least four deaths, with one of the victims identified as a 27-year-old man who drowned near Mahanoro Port, the National Office of Risks and Disasters said. According to UN World Food Program (WFP) estimations, more than 2.3 million people in Madagascar could be affected by the cyclone, which is projected to pass through Mozambique and Zimbabwe in continental Africa.Mozambique is forecast to take a direct hit by Friday, according to the UN Disaster Assessment and Coordination (UNDAC), with estimations that around 500,000 people could be affected.What is Cyclone Freddy and Why is It so Dangerous?Freddy is a cyclone with strong winds of up to 180 km per hour (about 111 miles per hour), resulting in waves higher than 15 meters (about 49 feet) battering coastal areas. It is expected to dump heavy rain and bring powerful winds to areas it approaches, as stated by Meteo-France.Freddy was labeled as "dangerous'' by the United Nations weather agency on Monday, February 20.In terms of damage, the tropical cyclone is equivalent to a Category 4 hurricane, according to the five-point Saffir-Simpson hurricane scale.According to the US National Hurricane Center, Category 4 hurricanes cause serious damage – with well-built framed houses losing most of the roof structure and/or some of the exterior walls and most trees and energy poles knocked over. Such hurricanes make residential areas isolated and cause power outages – as a result, the affected area is uninhabitable for a number of weeks or even months. Has There Been Anything as Dangerous as Freddy Hitting Africa?Cyclone Freddy may be compared to one that hit Madagascar a year ago, according to senior local risk management official Faly Aritiana Fabien.In February 2022, the deadly tropical Cyclone Batsirai heavily impacted Madagascar. The storm left the country's coastal town of Mananjary devastated and claimed the lives of about 130.One Mananjary resident, Pascal Salle, grieved as he assessed the damage left by the cyclone, from which he has hardly recovered.

https://sputniknews.com/20230219/death-toll-from-cyclone-gabrielle-in-new-zealand-rises-to-11-1107586835.html

africa

east africa

mauritius

madagascar

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Gleb Chugunov

Gleb Chugunov

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Gleb Chugunov

cyclone freddy, african states, african countries, death toll, cyclone victims, climate change, weather hurdles, weather forecasts, island nations, island countries, devastating storm, storms and floods, storms and floodings