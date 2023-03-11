https://sputniknews.com/20230311/ivory-coast-signs-agreement-with-uaes-masdar-to-develop-solar-power-plant-1108288576.html

Ivory Coast Signs Agreement With UAE's Masdar to Develop Solar Power Plant

The Ivory Coast has signed a deal with Masdar, one of the world’s leading clean energy companies, to explore the development of a solar power plant with a capacity of 50-70 megawatts (MW).

The Ivory Coast has signed a deal with Masdar, one of the world’s leading clean energy companies, to explore the development of a solar power plant with a capacity of 50-70 megawatts (MW). The company, based in Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates, stated that the agreement will support the Ivory Coast's efforts to achieve its clean energy goals and boost sustainable economic development. It was signed by Mamadou Sangafowa Coulibaly, the Ivorian minister of mining, petroleum, and energy, and Fawaz Al Muharrami, executive director of clean energy, Masdar, in the presence of other high-profile officials. During the signing ceremony, the minister reiterated the country's commitments to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 32%, as well as increase the share of renewable energy to more than 40% by 2030. He noted that in accordance with these goals, the government has created a master plan for the development of the country's production facilities in the renewable energy sector, including solar, hydroelectricity, and biomass. Therefore, the agreement is part of this plan.According to Masdar, the company sees "enormous potential" for the renewable-energy industry in Africa, given the continent's projected large-scale development and growth, as well as low clean energy penetration levels. In general, it has as a goal to deliver 100 gigawatts (GW) of renewable energy all over the world by 2030. It was also stated that the agreement is signed under the Etihad 7 initiative, a program launched by the UAE last year to fund renewable energy projects in Africa, with the objective of achieving 20 GW capacity to provide 100 million people across the continent with clean electricity by 2035.With the Ivory Coast signing, the company underlined, there are now five projects set to be developed under the initiative. Three of them were signed during the Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week 2023 held on January 16-19, including agreements with Angola, Uganda, and Zambia. In August, Masdar also signed a deal with Tanzania's sole provider of electricity, TANESCO, to develop clean energy projects with a total capacity of up to 2 GW. According to the International Energy Agency (IEA), despite recent efforts to enhance power generation in Africa, it remains the least electrified continent in the world, with over half of the population lacking access to electricity. The agency’s latest projections indicate that 565 million people in Sub-Saharan Africa will still be without access to electricity in 2030. At the same time, the continent has vast resource potential in wind, solar, hydro, and geothermal energy that African countries are willing to develop. Meanwhile, the European Union sees Africa as one of the the most important partners in terms of developing the renewable energy sector, according to the EU's climate chief, Frans Timmermans.

