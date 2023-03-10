International
Russian Deputy FM: Responsibility for Nord Stream Blasts Lies With US, Media Leaks a Distraction
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputniknews.com/20230310/uks-sunak-to-announce-billions-in-new-funding-for-nuclear-deterrence-next-week-reports-say-1108250159.html
UK's Sunak to Announce Billions in New Funding for Nuclear Deterrence Next Week, Reports Say
UK's Sunak to Announce Billions in New Funding for Nuclear Deterrence Next Week, Reports Say
UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will announce up to 5 billion pounds sterling ($5.9 billion) in additional funding for enhancing the country's nuclear deterrence program over the next two years
2023-03-10T09:56+0000
2023-03-10T09:56+0000
world
aukus
uk
rishi sunak
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/03/01/1107900949_0:0:3066:1725_1920x0_80_0_0_411e50009c6d81db85a34cc8034c2068.jpg
"This is an extraordinarily complex and critical project. And there is an acknowledgment that the existing budget will not be enough to deliver it, given the inflationary pressures we're seeing. This extra funding will allow us to progress on schedule without having to raid other parts of the budget," a senior Whitehall source was quoted as saying by the newspaper. Part of the funding will be spent on replacing outdated nuclear submarines with Dreadnought-class submarines, the report said. Sunak will hold meetings with US President Joe Biden and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese next week to confirm the defense funding before UK Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt publishes his state budget, the report also said. It added that the leaders would also announce a new agreement allowing Australia to buy UK Astute class nuclear-powered submarines under the AUKUS pact.
https://sputniknews.com/20221027/china-urges-aukus-to-commit-to-nuclear-non-proliferation-defense-ministry-1102765113.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/03/01/1107900949_337:0:3066:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_b04ebba1c5d7c4addb7f384cad8dfbb1.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
uk prime minister rishi sunak, nuclear deterrence program, additional funding
uk prime minister rishi sunak, nuclear deterrence program, additional funding

UK's Sunak to Announce Billions in New Funding for Nuclear Deterrence Next Week, Reports Say

09:56 GMT 10.03.2023
© AP Photo / Liam McBurney / Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak holds a Q&A session with local business leaders during a visit to Coca-Cola HBC in Lisburn, Northern IrelandBritish Prime Minister Rishi Sunak holds a Q&A session with local business leaders during a visit to Coca-Cola HBC in Lisburn, Northern Ireland
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak holds a Q&A session with local business leaders during a visit to Coca-Cola HBC in Lisburn, Northern Ireland - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.03.2023
© AP Photo / Liam McBurney / Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak holds a Q&A session with local business leaders during a visit to Coca-Cola HBC in Lisburn, Northern Ireland
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will announce up to 5 billion pounds sterling ($5.9 billion) in additional funding for enhancing the country's nuclear deterrence program over the next two years, UK media reported on Friday, citing government sources.
"This is an extraordinarily complex and critical project. And there is an acknowledgment that the existing budget will not be enough to deliver it, given the inflationary pressures we're seeing. This extra funding will allow us to progress on schedule without having to raid other parts of the budget," a senior Whitehall source was quoted as saying by the newspaper.
Part of the funding will be spent on replacing outdated nuclear submarines with Dreadnought-class submarines, the report said.
Sunak will hold meetings with US President Joe Biden and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese next week to confirm the defense funding before UK Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt publishes his state budget, the report also said.
French President Emmanuel Macron (2nd L) and Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull (3rd L) stand on the deck of HMAS Waller, a Collins-class submarine operated by the Royal Australian Navy - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.10.2022
Military
China Urges AUKUS to Commit to Nuclear Non-Proliferation: Defense Ministry
27 October 2022, 12:33 GMT
It added that the leaders would also announce a new agreement allowing Australia to buy UK Astute class nuclear-powered submarines under the AUKUS pact.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала