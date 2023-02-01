https://sputniknews.com/20230201/beijing-says-aukus-fuels-arms-race-in-asia-pacific-undermines-nuclear-non-proliferation-1106883565.html

Beijing Says AUKUS Fuels Arms Race in Asia-Pacific, Undermines Nuclear Non-Proliferation

he AUKUS trilateral security alliance between Australia, the United Kingdom and the United States fuels the arms race in the Asia-Pacific, undermines the nuclear non-proliferation regime and threatens regional stability

China believe that any regional cooperation should only be based on aspirations to peace and development, and not be targeted at deterrence of third countries, the spokeswoman added. Australia, the US and the UK announced a new trilateral defense partnership called AUKUS in September 2021. The first initiative announced under the AUKUS defense pact was the development of nuclear-powered submarine technology for the Royal Australian Navy, so the Australian government decided to abandon its agreement, estimated at $66 billion at that time, with France's Naval Group company for the construction of diesel-electric submarines.

