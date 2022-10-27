International
SU-30SM, SU-35S, and SU-34 flying in formation - Sputnik International, 1920
Military
Get the latest defense news from around the world: breaking stories, photos, videos, in-depth analysis and much more...
https://sputniknews.com/20221027/china-urges-aukus-to-commit-to-nuclear-non-proliferation-defense-ministry-1102765113.html
China Urges AUKUS to Commit to Nuclear Non-Proliferation: Defense Ministry
China Urges AUKUS to Commit to Nuclear Non-Proliferation: Defense Ministry
BEIJING (Sputnik) - China believes that the AUKUS partnership escalates the arms race in the region and urges the United States, the United Kingdom and... 27.10.2022, Sputnik International
2022-10-27T12:33+0000
2022-10-27T12:48+0000
aukus
australia & oceania
nuclear non-proliferation
china
military
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0a/1b/1102764966_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_8d96d647fab235757d75f49bf57676fa.jpg
"The trilateral security partnership and cooperation on nuclear submarines between the US, the UK and Australia create serious risks of proliferation of nuclear weapons, escalate the regional arms race, undermine regional peace and stability as well as threaten global peace and security," Tan stated at a briefing.The official noted that China had always believed that any regional cooperation should strengthen mutual trust among countries in the region and pose no threat to others.Australia, the US and the UK announced a trilateral defense partnership called AUKUS in September 2021. The first initiative announced under the AUKUS pact was the creation of nuclear-powered submarine technology for the Royal Australian Navy, which prompted the Australian government to abandon a $66 billion agreement with France's Naval Group company for the construction of diesel-electric submarines.
australia & oceania
china
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0a/1b/1102764966_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_677466a260edae758d3a8b4837f4111a.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
aukus, australia & oceania, nuclear non-proliferation, china
aukus, australia & oceania, nuclear non-proliferation, china

China Urges AUKUS to Commit to Nuclear Non-Proliferation: Defense Ministry

12:33 GMT 27.10.2022 (Updated: 12:48 GMT 27.10.2022)
© AFP 2022 / LUDOVIC MARINFrench President Emmanuel Macron (2nd L) and Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull (3rd L) stand on the deck of HMAS Waller, a Collins-class submarine operated by the Royal Australian Navy
French President Emmanuel Macron (2nd L) and Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull (3rd L) stand on the deck of HMAS Waller, a Collins-class submarine operated by the Royal Australian Navy - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.10.2022
© AFP 2022 / LUDOVIC MARIN
Subscribe
International
India
BEIJING (Sputnik) - China believes that the AUKUS partnership escalates the arms race in the region and urges the United States, the United Kingdom and Australia to commit to non-proliferation of nuclear weapons, Chinese Defense Ministry spokesman Tan Kefei said on Thursday.
"The trilateral security partnership and cooperation on nuclear submarines between the US, the UK and Australia create serious risks of proliferation of nuclear weapons, escalate the regional arms race, undermine regional peace and stability as well as threaten global peace and security," Tan stated at a briefing.
The official noted that China had always believed that any regional cooperation should strengthen mutual trust among countries in the region and pose no threat to others.
"We urge the US, the UK and Australia to abandon the Cold War mentality and 'zero-sum game' ideas and fulfill its obligations in good will regarding non-proliferation of nuclear weapons," the spokesman added.
Australia, the US and the UK announced a trilateral defense partnership called AUKUS in September 2021. The first initiative announced under the AUKUS pact was the creation of nuclear-powered submarine technology for the Royal Australian Navy, which prompted the Australian government to abandon a $66 billion agreement with France's Naval Group company for the construction of diesel-electric submarines.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала