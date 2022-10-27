https://sputniknews.com/20221027/china-urges-aukus-to-commit-to-nuclear-non-proliferation-defense-ministry-1102765113.html

China Urges AUKUS to Commit to Nuclear Non-Proliferation: Defense Ministry

"The trilateral security partnership and cooperation on nuclear submarines between the US, the UK and Australia create serious risks of proliferation of nuclear weapons, escalate the regional arms race, undermine regional peace and stability as well as threaten global peace and security," Tan stated at a briefing.The official noted that China had always believed that any regional cooperation should strengthen mutual trust among countries in the region and pose no threat to others.Australia, the US and the UK announced a trilateral defense partnership called AUKUS in September 2021. The first initiative announced under the AUKUS pact was the creation of nuclear-powered submarine technology for the Royal Australian Navy, which prompted the Australian government to abandon a $66 billion agreement with France's Naval Group company for the construction of diesel-electric submarines.

