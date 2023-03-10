https://sputniknews.com/20230310/uk-to-establish-arctic-military-base-in-norway-1108242963.html

UK to Establish Arctic Military Base in Norway

The opposition has slammed the establishment of US and UK facilities as a violation of Norwegian law that precludes permanent presence of "foreign forces" in peacetime.

As the UK is stepping up its Arctic engagement and tightening partnership with Norway, a new base called Camp Viking will be established in the Nordic nation.As per the UK Royal Navy, which decribed it as "necessary for modern era," the operations base will lie some 120 kilometers south of the city of Tromso, the largest in the northern part of the country, and host troops of the UK’s Littoral Response Group — a special unit designed to respond to emerging crises in the European theater.While the size of the permanently deployed troops to Camp Viking is yet to be announced, this winter, some 1,000 UK commandos were dispatched to the facitlity to participate in Joint Expeditionary Force and NATO drills. Previously, Camp Viking has been described as a focal point for mountain and cold weather warfare training.In its announcement, the British side lauded the bilateral Arctic cooperation that goes back to World War II. It was subsequently intensified in the 1970s, when Norway and Svalbard archipelago were recognised as key parts of NATO’s northern flank.The announcement was made in the wake of the updated UK Arctic Policy Framework announced just last month and follows the Joint Declaration to promote bilateral strategic cooperation between the UK and Norway signed last year.Norway, for its part, recently signed a new bilateral defense agreement with the US, signaling its eagerness as a NATO member.According to the agreement, the US gained the right to unimpeded access to and use of four designated military areas in Norway, including Evenes Air Station and Ramsund Naval Base, as well as extensive authority over Norwegian citizens who may come into contact with these areas.Fittingly, at Evenes Air Station, the Norwegian Air Force's most advanced base designed for its prized F-35 fighter jets and NATO's preparedness forces, the stated aim is to boost cooperation between Norwegian, UK, and US maritime surveillance aircraft.Numerous Norwegian, UK and US officials admitted that the goal is to keep an eye on Russian submarine and other military activity in the Arctic.In southern Norway alone, the US committed to spend 2 billion NOK ($200 million) on the Rygge Air Station. The money is expected to be spent on aircraft hangars, ammunition storage and warehouses.While the recent moves were lauded by Norway's top brass, including Defence Minister Bjorn Arild Gram, as a "contribution of NATO's defence of Norway and Europe at large," the deals sparked both popular and political opposition. Opponents claimed that the agreement flagrantly defied Norway's long-standing policy that categorically precludes any permanent presence of "foreign powers" on its territory in peacetime. Norwegian and US officials countered such fears by claiming that the arrangement is only temporary.As a founding member of NATO, Norway has been an active participant in the alliance since the signing of the North Atlantic Treaty in Washington in 1949. In subsequent decades, it has dutifully provided training and expertise to the bloc and taken part in its overseas missions. In total, around 100,000 Norwegian men and women have taken part in nearly 100 international operations. Apart from military cooperation, Norway also remains the most important supplier of natural gas to the UK, which makes their relation even more special.

norway

scandinavia

