https://sputniknews.com/20230310/mali-postpones-constitutional-referendum-1108268288.html
Mali Postpones Constitutional Referendum
Mali Postpones Constitutional Referendum
The Malian transitional authorities have announced the postponement of the constitutional referendum which was initially scheduled for 19 March 2023.
2023-03-10T18:23+0000
2023-03-10T18:23+0000
2023-03-10T18:23+0000
africa
west africa
mali
referendum
constitution
constitutional reform
transition
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/03/0a/1108268412_0:0:2935:1651_1920x0_80_0_0_cee546fc8db71769a94e786ecc8e1cb2.jpg
The Malian transitional authorities have announced the postponement of the constitutional referendum, which was initially scheduled for March 19, 2023.Bamako justifies the postponement by the need to set up representations of the election management body in all regions of the country and by the desire to popularize the draft new constitution.The new date of the referendum is still unknown.The transitional military government that came to power in Mali in May 2021 through a military coup previously extended the transition period until March 26, 2024.The constitutional referendum is an important step towards elections, scheduled for 2024, which are expected to mark the return of civilian rule.
https://sputniknews.com/20230303/mali-challenges-frances-penholder-status-at-united-nations-security-council-1107953382.html
africa
west africa
mali
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/03/0a/1108268412_0:0:2731:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_e2949815c4b5413a004df193b807a2af.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
mali, transition government, constitutional referendum, return to civilian rule
mali, transition government, constitutional referendum, return to civilian rule
Mali Postpones Constitutional Referendum
After the 2021 coup, the military government that came to power promised to return civilian rule in the country. However, the constitutional referendum in Mali, initially set for March 19, 2023, has been postponed, as the country has to establish representations of the election management body in all regions of the country.
The Malian transitional authorities have announced the postponement of the constitutional referendum, which was initially scheduled for March 19, 2023.
"The transitional government informs national and international opinion that the date of the referendum scheduled for 19 March 2023... will be slightly postponed," Bamako spokesperson Abdoulaye Maiga said.
Bamako justifies the postponement by the need to set up
representations of the election management body in all regions of the country and by the desire to popularize the draft new constitution.
The new date of the referendum is still unknown.
"The new date of the referendum will be set after consultation with the independent election management authority and all stakeholders in the electoral process," Maiga said in the statement.
The transitional military government that came to power in Mali in May 2021 through a military coup previously extended the transition period until March 26, 2024.
The constitutional referendum is an important step
towards elections, scheduled for 2024, which are expected to mark the return
of civilian rule.
"The government reassures national and international opinion that the return to constitutional order, after carrying out the necessary reforms, remains one of its top priorities," the statement said.