https://sputniknews.com/20230310/mali-postpones-constitutional-referendum-1108268288.html

Mali Postpones Constitutional Referendum

Mali Postpones Constitutional Referendum

The Malian transitional authorities have announced the postponement of the constitutional referendum which was initially scheduled for 19 March 2023.

2023-03-10T18:23+0000

2023-03-10T18:23+0000

2023-03-10T18:23+0000

africa

west africa

mali

referendum

constitution

constitutional reform

transition

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/03/0a/1108268412_0:0:2935:1651_1920x0_80_0_0_cee546fc8db71769a94e786ecc8e1cb2.jpg

The Malian transitional authorities have announced the postponement of the constitutional referendum, which was initially scheduled for March 19, 2023.Bamako justifies the postponement by the need to set up representations of the election management body in all regions of the country and by the desire to popularize the draft new constitution.The new date of the referendum is still unknown.The transitional military government that came to power in Mali in May 2021 through a military coup previously extended the transition period until March 26, 2024.The constitutional referendum is an important step towards elections, scheduled for 2024, which are expected to mark the return of civilian rule.

https://sputniknews.com/20230303/mali-challenges-frances-penholder-status-at-united-nations-security-council-1107953382.html

africa

west africa

mali

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Roman Sanin

Roman Sanin

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Roman Sanin

mali, transition government, constitutional referendum, return to civilian rule