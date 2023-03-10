https://sputniknews.com/20230310/lavrov-says-discussed-new-start-ukraine-with-blinken-at-g20-in-india-1108262378.html

Lavrov Says Discussed New START, Ukraine With Blinken at G20 in India

Lavrov Says Discussed New START, Ukraine With Blinken at G20 in India

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday he and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken discussed Ukraine and strategic stability, with a focus on the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START), during the G20 meeting in India.

2023-03-10T14:12+0000

2023-03-10T14:12+0000

2023-03-10T14:12+0000

world

russia

us

sergey lavrov

antony blinken

g20

g20 ministerial meeting

india

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/02/1091197419_0:0:3310:1862_1920x0_80_0_0_779f2e19a87ab45f135eeb4b5b198fb7.jpg

The Russian minister described the 10-minute discussion as "constructive, emotionless" and "absolutely civilized." He said Blinken's position on the matters discussed fully reflected the United States' official political course, while Lavrov himself thoroughly explained Russia's position, especially with regard to the New START, and that Russia was forced to suspend its participation in the only remaining arms control treaty between the two nuclear powers. New Delhi hosted a meeting of G20 foreign ministers from March 1-2. The top diplomats of Russia and the United States met on its sidelines for the first face-to-face since the start of hostilities in Ukraine in February 2022. On February 22, the lower chamber of the Russian parliament passed a bill suspending Russia's participation in the New START, which was signed by Russia and the US in 2010 and envisaged mutual inspections of the strategic nuclear facilities of the two countries. Russian President Vladimir Putin said in his annual address to the Russian parliament that the US demands that Russia unconditionally fulfill its obligations under the treaty while itself being arbitrary about its own obligations. He added that Russia suspended its participation and not withdrew from the treaty.

https://sputniknews.com/20230302/blinken-wanted-to-talk-to-lavrov-on-sidelines-of-g20-moscow-says-1107948413.html

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

new start, g20 in india