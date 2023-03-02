https://sputniknews.com/20230302/blinken-wanted-to-talk-to-lavrov-on-sidelines-of-g20-moscow-says-1107948413.html
NEW DELHI (Sputnik) - US Secretary of State Antony Blinken requested a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on the sidelines of the G20 meeting in New Delhi on Thursday and they had a brief conversation afterwards, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.
"Blinken asked for contact with Lavrov. Sergey Viktorovich talked with him on the go, as part of the second session of the G20. There were no negotiations, meetings, etc.," Zakharova said.
The brief conversation between Lavrov and Blinken marked their first face-to-face meeting since the start of the special military operation in Ukraine in 2022. In July 2022, the two diplomats spoke on the phone for the first time after a long break.
Earlier, the Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman said that it was obvious that there would be no official meeting
between Lavrov and Blinken in New Delhi, because the US is advocating escalation of conflicts around the world and has pushed diplomacy to the background.