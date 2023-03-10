https://sputniknews.com/20230310/flipping-middle-finger-a-god-given-right-of-every-red-blooded-canadian-judge-rules-1108242743.html

Flipping Middle Finger a 'God-Given' Right of Every 'Red-Blooded Canadian,' Judge Rules

Flipping Middle Finger a 'God-Given' Right of Every 'Red-Blooded Canadian,' Judge Rules

Flipping the middle finger is a 'God-given' right of every 'red-blooded Canadian,' Judge rules.

2023-03-10T05:23+0000

2023-03-10T05:23+0000

2023-03-10T05:23+0000

world

canada

quebec

court ruling

criminal

harassment

middle finger

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104466/94/1044669439_0:180:1920:1260_1920x0_80_0_0_285984c9d1499f313090296e302f5c27.jpg

Flipping the finger at someone in a fit of rage "is not a crime," albeit hardly polite, a Canadian judge has ruled, according to local media.He, accordingly, dismissed a criminal harassment case against a man in a Montreal suburb.Neall Epstein, a 45-year-old teacher and father of two daughters, was arrested by police on May 18, 2021 after a run-in with a neighbour who resided on the same street as he did in Beaconsfield, Quebec. The two had squabbled before, and on this occasion Michael Naccache swore at Epstein and threatened him while brandishing a power tool "in a menacing way," according to cited court documents. In response, Epstein had succumbed to a wave of anger and replied with two middle fingers as he strode away. However, his far from friendly acquaintance later claimed that Epstein had made a throat-slashing threatening gesture towards him.According to Judge Dennis Galiatsatos of Quebec, it was "deplorable" that the complainants in question had "weaponized the criminal justice system in an attempt to exert revenge on an innocent man."Furthermore, as he acquitted Neall Epstein, the judge confessed he had been strongly inclined to literally throw the case out, saying:

https://sputniknews.com/20220602/chinese-jet-pilots-reportedly-giving-canadian-recon-plane-middle-finger-during-intercepts-near-dprk-1095944247.html

canada

quebec

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Svetlana Ekimenko

Svetlana Ekimenko

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Svetlana Ekimenko

flipping the middle finger, god-given right, every red-blooded canadian, judge rules, showing middle finger not a crime, does not trigger criminal liability,