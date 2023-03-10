https://sputniknews.com/20230310/flipping-middle-finger-a-god-given-right-of-every-red-blooded-canadian-judge-rules-1108242743.html
Flipping Middle Finger a 'God-Given' Right of Every 'Red-Blooded Canadian,' Judge Rules
Flipping Middle Finger a 'God-Given' Right of Every 'Red-Blooded Canadian,' Judge Rules
Flipping the middle finger is a 'God-given' right of every 'red-blooded Canadian,' Judge rules.
2023-03-10T05:23+0000
2023-03-10T05:23+0000
2023-03-10T05:23+0000
world
canada
quebec
court ruling
criminal
harassment
middle finger
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104466/94/1044669439_0:180:1920:1260_1920x0_80_0_0_285984c9d1499f313090296e302f5c27.jpg
Flipping the finger at someone in a fit of rage "is not a crime," albeit hardly polite, a Canadian judge has ruled, according to local media.He, accordingly, dismissed a criminal harassment case against a man in a Montreal suburb.Neall Epstein, a 45-year-old teacher and father of two daughters, was arrested by police on May 18, 2021 after a run-in with a neighbour who resided on the same street as he did in Beaconsfield, Quebec. The two had squabbled before, and on this occasion Michael Naccache swore at Epstein and threatened him while brandishing a power tool "in a menacing way," according to cited court documents. In response, Epstein had succumbed to a wave of anger and replied with two middle fingers as he strode away. However, his far from friendly acquaintance later claimed that Epstein had made a throat-slashing threatening gesture towards him.According to Judge Dennis Galiatsatos of Quebec, it was "deplorable" that the complainants in question had "weaponized the criminal justice system in an attempt to exert revenge on an innocent man."Furthermore, as he acquitted Neall Epstein, the judge confessed he had been strongly inclined to literally throw the case out, saying:
https://sputniknews.com/20220602/chinese-jet-pilots-reportedly-giving-canadian-recon-plane-middle-finger-during-intercepts-near-dprk-1095944247.html
canada
quebec
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104466/94/1044669439_0:0:1920:1440_1920x0_80_0_0_431d673098263efb3d4eea8bb3fce0ef.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
flipping the middle finger, god-given right, every red-blooded canadian, judge rules, showing middle finger not a crime, does not trigger criminal liability,
flipping the middle finger, god-given right, every red-blooded canadian, judge rules, showing middle finger not a crime, does not trigger criminal liability,
Flipping Middle Finger a 'God-Given' Right of Every 'Red-Blooded Canadian,' Judge Rules
Resorting to that time-worn, non-verbal equivalent of yelling at someone – showing the middle finger when you are fuming – is commonly considered a rude and obscene gesture. Interestingly, "flipping the bird," according to research done by some anthropologists, goes all the way back to ancient Greece, and ancient Romans were not averse to using it.
Flipping the finger
at someone in a fit of rage "is not a crime," albeit hardly polite, a Canadian judge has ruled, according to local media.
"To be abundantly clear, it is not a crime to give someone the finger… Flipping the proverbial bird is a God-given, Charter-enshrined right that belongs to every red-blooded Canadian. It may not be civil, it may not be polite, it may not be gentlemanly. Nevertheless, it does not trigger criminal liability," Judge Dennis Galiatsatos of Quebec wrote in his ruling.
He, accordingly, dismissed a criminal harassment case against a man in a Montreal suburb.
Neall Epstein, a 45-year-old teacher and father of two daughters, was arrested by police on May 18, 2021 after a run-in with a neighbour who resided on the same street as he did in Beaconsfield, Quebec. The two had squabbled before, and on this occasion Michael Naccache swore at Epstein and threatened him while brandishing a power tool "in a menacing way," according to cited court documents. In response, Epstein had succumbed to a wave of anger and replied with two middle fingers as he strode away. However, his far from friendly acquaintance later claimed that Epstein had made a throat-slashing threatening gesture towards him.
"On what basis did he fear that Mr. Epstein was a potential murderer? The fact that he went for quiet walks with his kids? The fact that he socialized with the other young parents on the street? If that is the standard, we should all fear that our neighbours are killers-in-waiting," the judge was quoted as writing.
According to Judge Dennis Galiatsatos of Quebec, it was "deplorable" that the complainants in question had "weaponized the criminal justice system in an attempt to exert revenge on an innocent man."
Furthermore, as he acquitted Neall Epstein, the judge confessed he had been strongly inclined to literally throw the case out, saying:
"In the specific circumstances of this case, the Court is inclined to actually take the file and throw it out the window, which is the only way to adequately express my bewilderment with the fact that Mr. Epstein was subjected to an arrest and a fulsome criminal prosecution."