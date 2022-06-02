https://sputniknews.com/20220602/chinese-jet-pilots-reportedly-giving-canadian-recon-plane-middle-finger-during-intercepts-near-dprk-1095944247.html

Chinese Jet Pilots Reportedly Giving Canadian Recon Plane Middle Finger During Intercepts Near DPRK

Armed Forces and government sources told Global News that PLAAF aircraft frequently approach to within 20-100 feet of the Canadian plane, close enough for pilots from both countries to make eye contact.The sources said Ottawa has sent Beijing multiple messages complaining about the Chinese pilots’ “unsafe and unprofessional” conduct, with the Chinese side said to have ignored the admonishments.In a statement Wednesday, the Canadian Armed Forces confirmed that PLAAF aircraft had approached and “harassed” the Canadian recon plane repeatedly between 26 and 26 May, and that “in these interactions, PLAAF aircraft did not adhere to international safety norms.”The Chinese side has yet to comment on Canada’s allegations.Canada and its Western allies operate aircraft and warship in waters and airspace near North Korea to watch out for potential violations of UN Security Council sanctions. Beijing has helped the body to enforce the restrictions, but has recently indicated that a further ramping up of sanctions would not contribute to regional peace. Last week, China and Russia jointly vetoed a US-sponsored resolution to impose additional sanctions on Pyongyang, with Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian emphasizing in a briefing Wednesday that “under current circumstances, ramping up sanctions won’t help solve the problem.”“All sides need to adhere to the direction of political resolution and address each other’s concerns in a balanced manner through meaningful dialogue,” Zhao stressed. “China stands ready to work with all sides to play a constructive role in safeguarding peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula and realizing its denuclearization,” he added.

