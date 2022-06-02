https://sputniknews.com/20220602/chinese-jet-pilots-reportedly-giving-canadian-recon-plane-middle-finger-during-intercepts-near-dprk-1095944247.html
Chinese Jet Pilots Reportedly Giving Canadian Recon Plane Middle Finger During Intercepts Near DPRK
Chinese Jet Pilots Reportedly Giving Canadian Recon Plane Middle Finger During Intercepts Near DPRK
02.06.2022
china
canada
democratic republic of north korea (dprk)
Chinese Jet Pilots Reportedly Giving Canadian Recon Plane Middle Finger During Intercepts Near DPRK
12:26 GMT 02.06.2022 (Updated: 12:27 GMT 02.06.2022)
Royal Canadian Air Force (RCAF) Lockheed CP-140 Aurora maritime patrol aircraft engage in regular patrols near North Korea, with their mission, dubbed ‘Operation NEON’, meant to support the enforcement of UN Security Council sanctions against Pyongyang. The US, the UK, France, Germany, Japan, Australia and New Zealand are also involved.
RCAF CP-140 crews involved in the sanctions enforcement mission against the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea are facing harassment from Chinese People’s Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) fighters, with the jets reportedly “buzzing” the Canadian aircraft regularly and approaching close enough to give its occupants the middle finger.
Armed Forces and government sources told
Global News that PLAAF aircraft frequently approach to within 20-100 feet of the Canadian plane, close enough for pilots from both countries to make eye contact.
The sources said Ottawa has sent Beijing multiple messages complaining about the Chinese pilots’ “unsafe and unprofessional” conduct, with the Chinese side said to have ignored the admonishments.
A Department of National Defence spokesman said the incidents were “of concern and of increasing frequency,” and that “in some instances, the [Canadian] air crew felt sufficiently at risk that they had to quickly modify their own flight path in order to increase separation and avoid a potential collision with the intercepting aircraft.”
In a statement Wednesday, the Canadian Armed Forces confirmed that PLAAF aircraft had approached and “harassed” the Canadian recon plane repeatedly between 26 and 26 May, and that “in these interactions, PLAAF aircraft did not adhere to international safety norms.”
The Chinese side has yet to comment on Canada’s allegations.
Canada and its Western allies operate aircraft and warship in waters and airspace near North Korea to watch out for potential violations of UN Security Council sanctions. Beijing has helped the body to enforce the restrictions, but has recently indicated that a further ramping up of sanctions would not contribute to regional peace.
Last week, China and Russia jointly vetoed a US-sponsored resolution to impose additional sanctions on Pyongyang, with Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian emphasizing in a briefing Wednesday that “under current circumstances, ramping up sanctions won’t help solve the problem.”
“All sides need to adhere to the direction of political resolution and address each other’s concerns in a balanced manner through meaningful dialogue,” Zhao stressed
. “China stands ready to work with all sides to play a constructive role in safeguarding peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula and realizing its denuclearization,” he added.