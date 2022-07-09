https://sputniknews.com/20220709/i-am-only-human-uk-education-minister-says-flipped-the-bird-to-crowd-in-response-to-insults-1097133226.html

I Am Only Human: UK Education Minister Says Flipped the Bird to Crowd in Response to Insults

A short clip featuring the minister showing her middle finger is believed to have been shot right before BoJo announced his resignation as the Tories' leader... 09.07.2022, Sputnik International

Newly-appointed UK education minister Andrea Jenkyns faced a backlash after she publicly extended her her middle finger to onlookers. The official was filmed demonstrating an obscene gesture as she was entering Downing Street, while people were protesting outside the PM's residence. Jenkyns is seen 'flipping off' the crowd as she walks in through the gate.Shadow education secretary Bridget Phillipson already commented on the incident.The MP for Morley and Outwood later commented on her gesture, saying she should have shown more composure, but did not apologize directly for the incident.

