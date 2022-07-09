I Am Only Human: UK Education Minister Says Flipped the Bird to Crowd in Response to Insults
© AFP 2022 / PAUL ELLISConservative Party MP, Andrea Jenkyns speaks during her Brexit Celebration party in Morley, northern England on January 31, 2020, the day that the UK formally leaves the European Union. (Photo by Paul ELLIS / AFP)
A short clip featuring the minister showing her middle finger is believed to have been shot right before BoJo announced his resignation as the Tories' leader and prime minister.
Newly-appointed UK education minister Andrea Jenkyns faced a backlash after she publicly extended her her middle finger to onlookers. The official was filmed demonstrating an obscene gesture as she was entering Downing Street, while people were protesting outside the PM's residence. Jenkyns is seen 'flipping off' the crowd as she walks in through the gate.
Is it too much to ask in @BorisJohnson Britain that the new Education Minister set an example to our nations children and not show the general public her middle finger. pic.twitter.com/MHlkZvIIBL— David Lammy (@DavidLammy) July 8, 2022
Shadow education secretary Bridget Phillipson already commented on the incident.
“Ministers aren’t expected to be perfect. But is it really too much to ask that they don’t treat the public like this?”
The MP for Morley and Outwood later commented on her gesture, saying she should have shown more composure, but did not apologize directly for the incident.
© Photo : andreajenkynsScreenshot of a tweet by UK education minister Andrea Jenkyns about an obscene gesture published on July 9 2022.
Screenshot of a tweet by UK education minister Andrea Jenkyns about an obscene gesture published on July 9 2022.