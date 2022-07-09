International
https://sputniknews.com/20220709/i-am-only-human-uk-education-minister-says-flipped-the-bird-to-crowd-in-response-to-insults-1097133226.html
I Am Only Human: UK Education Minister Says Flipped the Bird to Crowd in Response to Insults
I Am Only Human: UK Education Minister Says Flipped the Bird to Crowd in Response to Insults
A short clip featuring the minister showing her middle finger is believed to have been shot right before BoJo announced his resignation as the Tories' leader... 09.07.2022, Sputnik International
2022-07-09T14:03+0000
2022-07-09T14:03+0000
uk
middle finger
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/07/09/1097132904_0:268:3073:1996_1920x0_80_0_0_f6f18221abf51fe6c07fc98563bd0c7a.jpg
Newly-appointed UK education minister Andrea Jenkyns faced a backlash after she publicly extended her her middle finger to onlookers. The official was filmed demonstrating an obscene gesture as she was entering Downing Street, while people were protesting outside the PM's residence. Jenkyns is seen 'flipping off' the crowd as she walks in through the gate.Shadow education secretary Bridget Phillipson already commented on the incident.The MP for Morley and Outwood later commented on her gesture, saying she should have shown more composure, but did not apologize directly for the incident.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Evgeny Mikhaylov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg
Evgeny Mikhaylov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/07/09/1097132904_39:0:2770:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_20ede51217a1f705a4b6b9d0ce2adae6.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
uk, middle finger

I Am Only Human: UK Education Minister Says Flipped the Bird to Crowd in Response to Insults

14:03 GMT 09.07.2022
© AFP 2022 / PAUL ELLISConservative Party MP, Andrea Jenkyns speaks during her Brexit Celebration party in Morley, northern England on January 31, 2020, the day that the UK formally leaves the European Union. (Photo by Paul ELLIS / AFP)
Conservative Party MP, Andrea Jenkyns speaks during her Brexit Celebration party in Morley, northern England on January 31, 2020, the day that the UK formally leaves the European Union. (Photo by Paul ELLIS / AFP) - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.07.2022
© AFP 2022 / PAUL ELLIS
Subscribe
International
India
Evgeny Mikhaylov - Sputnik International
Evgeny Mikhaylov
All materialsWrite to the author
A short clip featuring the minister showing her middle finger is believed to have been shot right before BoJo announced his resignation as the Tories' leader and prime minister.
Newly-appointed UK education minister Andrea Jenkyns faced a backlash after she publicly extended her her middle finger to onlookers. The official was filmed demonstrating an obscene gesture as she was entering Downing Street, while people were protesting outside the PM's residence. Jenkyns is seen 'flipping off' the crowd as she walks in through the gate.
Shadow education secretary Bridget Phillipson already commented on the incident.

“Ministers aren’t expected to be perfect. But is it really too much to ask that they don’t treat the public like this?”

The MP for Morley and Outwood later commented on her gesture, saying she should have shown more composure, but did not apologize directly for the incident.
© Photo : andreajenkynsScreenshot of a tweet by UK education minister Andrea Jenkyns about an obscene gesture published on July 9 2022.
Screenshot of a tweet by UK education minister Andrea Jenkyns about an obscene gesture published on July 9 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.07.2022
Screenshot of a tweet by UK education minister Andrea Jenkyns about an obscene gesture published on July 9 2022.
© Photo : andreajenkyns
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала