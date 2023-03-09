https://sputniknews.com/20230309/mcconnell-down-us-senate-majority-leader-hospitalized-for-concussion-after-hotel-fall-1108233584.html

McConnell Down: US Senate Majority Leader Hospitalized for Concussion After Hotel Fall

US Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell was reportedly hospitalized after falling in a hotel in Washington with a concussion. His colleagues and subordinates say, they still know little about his current condition.

US Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) is being treated for a concussion and is expected to remain hospitalized for the next several days, a Thursday statement from the politician's office has confirmed.Popp detailed that the 81-year-old McConnell will remain in the hospital for observation and appropriate treatment. It wasn't immediately clear which hospital he was taken to for care.McConnell’s colleagues earlier told US media they don't know much about the Kentucky lawmaker's current condition.McConnell, who was elected to the Senate for the seventh time since his first election in 1984, served as Senate majority leader until early 2021 - when control of the upper chamber flipped to the Democrats. He also set the record for longest tenure as party leader in the US Senate in January 2023, as he has led Republicans in that chamber for 16 years, since 2007.In August 2019, McConnell tripped on the patio of his Kentucky home and broke his shoulder; however, at that time, he worked from home for a while.

