US Senator McConnell Claims He'd Provide F-16 Jets to Ukraine If Decision Were Up to Him
"If it's up to me, I will do it," McConnell said when asked if he would send F-16 jets to Ukraine. McConnell expressed his view that the only way for Ukraine to win against Russia is to provide Kiev with every weapon system it needs and do so as soon as possible. Russia has to lose in Ukraine and the West should not put any time limit on achieving this goal, McConnell added. Earlier on Friday, a group of US House Democrats and Republicans called on President Joe Biden to provide Ukraine with F-16 fighter jets amid an expected escalation on the battlefield. Ukrainian National Security and Defense Council Secretary Oleksiy Danilov said earlier in February that it is only a "matter of time" before the United States provides Ukraine with F-16 fighter jets. In January, Biden said "no" when asked whether the United States was considering sending F-16 jets to Ukraine.
