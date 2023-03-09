https://sputniknews.com/20230309/come-back-home-alive-russian-paralympic-swimmer-sends-message-of-support-to-fighters-in-donbass-1108204205.html

'Come Back Home Alive': Russian Paralympic Swimmer Sends Message of Support to Fighters in Donbass

Willpower Can Help Achieve Goals 'Whatever The Costs', Russian Paralympic Swimmer Vitaliy Kochnev says.

Russian paralympic swimmer Vitaliy Kochnev was unfazed by daunting waves, cold water, and strong currents when he conquered a dangerous bay in Chile, dedicating his feat to the fighters and people of Donbass.The athlete braved inclement weather near the Chilean port city of Antofagasta as part of the Russian “Force of Spirit" marathon in January. Held under the auspices of the All-Russian Winter Swimming Federation, all proceeds of the event went towards supporting soldiers and civilians of the Lugansk and Donetsk People’s Republics, as well as the Pereslavl orphanage.'Crazy Russian'Dubbed the "Crazy Russian," Vitaliy is the only paralympic athlete in the world who competes on an equal footing with healthy opponents. Just recently, in the coastal city of Iquique, northern Chile, the indefatigable paralympic sportsman claimed the gold at a national swimming championship. The Army vet, hailing originally from Komsomolsk-on-Amur, showed the best time at a distance of 2,800 meters among 170 swimmers from Chile and Peru. Despite the towering three-meter-high waves, Kochnev covered the distance in 40 minutes. When asked what his first thoughts at the finish line were, he told Sputnik:'Set Goal & Achieve It, No Matter What'Vitaliy Kochnev is a former Army special forces officer who suffered a serious back injury and was forced to abandon all hopes of a military career. Now, he can only move relying on crutches. But when life throws such hardships at people like Vitaliy, they do not baulk, but, rather, rise up to the challenge. That is precisely what this ex-Army man did: he mustered all his willpower and became an excellent swimmer. Moreover, while most physically-challenged and disabled swimmers cannot swim more than 100 meters, Kochnev can cover 200 and 400-meter distances alongside healthy peers. He claims his military background has been a great boost.Kochnev said that his training track record had fully geared him up for the ocean's challenges. According to Kochnev, there have been precedents of swimmers pulling out of competitions after seeing that he had entered for them, saying, "if this Russian competes here again, it means there is no hope for us." The Russian swimmer recalled how last year, competitors in the championships swam in flippers and with healthy legs"I only had my arms. The bottom line is that I won," Vitaliy Kochnev said.As to how he came to be training in Chile, the athlete said he could not turn down an invitation when it came from the country's authorities, especially since it meant an opportunity to face off against the force of ocean waves.But despite currently being so far away from his Motherland, this iron-willed man never forgets the friends and acquaintances of his who participate in Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine."'Return home to live!' is what we used to say. 'To come back home alive.' That is what I want to pass on," he said in a message to them all.As far as the para swimmer's future plans go, as he mentioned earlier, he has every intention of breaking a Guinness World Record and swimming across the English Channel.Swimming 'Against the Current'The Army veteran offered words of advice to people that are struggling to find their way in life. As someone who spent "10 years looking for myself" while trying to cope with his injury, he acknowledged how tremendously difficult it was to "readjust."

