Unbreakable: The Women of Donbass
Unbreakable: The Women of Donbass
In 2014, the men and women of Donbass who refused to accept the results of the Euromaidan coup rose up as one to meet the onslaught of Nazi thugs unleashed upon them by Kiev in an attempt to beat the region into submission.
Since the beginning of the Ukrainian conflict nearly nine years ago, many Donbass women now stand side by side with their husbands, brothers and sons, providing whatever assistance they can.These are the stories of but a few of these women - women who could not be broken by the entire might of the Ukrainian war machine backed by the United States and its European allies.
Unbreakable: The Women of Donbass

13:30 GMT 08.03.2023
In 2014, the men and women of Donbass who refused to accept the results of the Euromaidan coup rose up as one to meet the onslaught of Nazi thugs unleashed upon them by Kiev in an attempt to beat the region into submission.
Since the beginning of the Ukrainian conflict nearly nine years ago, many Donbass women now stand side by side with their husbands, brothers and sons, providing whatever assistance they can.
These are the stories of but a few of these women - women who could not be broken by the entire might of the Ukrainian war machine backed by the United States and its European allies.
© Photo : Nelli Taraban/Personal Archives

Once a retired law enforcement officer, Captain Nelli Taraban became one of those who rallied to defend Donetsk against Kiev's forces back in 2014.

1/24
© Photo : Nelli Taraban/Personal Archives

Currently, Taraban helps to train young DPR soldiers and deliver humanitarian aid to areas devastated by the fighting.

2/24
© Photo : Elena Bobkova/Personal Archives

Elena Bobkova is a correspondent with the TV channel Russia-1.

3/24
© Photo : Elena Bobkova/Personal Archives

A political activist, Bobkova is also author of the "Children of Donbass" documentary.

4/24
© Photo : Elena Bobkova/Personal Archives

Bobkova also actively participates in the humanitarian effort in the region.

5/24
© Photo : Irina Guts/Personal Archives

Irina Guts is a member of Women's alliance "Donbass Hope." Guts regularly delivers humanitarian aid to the most dangerous places on the frontline.

6/24
© Photo : Irina Guts/Personal Archives

Guts regularly delivers humanitarian aid to the most dangerous places on the frontline.

7/24
© Photo : Irina Guts/Personal Archives

Both of Guts' sons enlisted in the DPR armed forces; one of them was killed last year during the liberation of the village of Peski.

8/24
© Photo : Maria Bobkova/Personal Archives

Born in Donetsk, Maria Bobkova is an accomplished rhytmic gymnast.

9/24
© Photo : Maria Bobkova/Personal Archives

Following the launch of Russia's military operation last year, Bobkova joined the ranks of those who help deliver humanitarian aid in the region.

10/24
© Photo : Maria Bobkova/Personal Archives

Bobkova has regularly traveled to the city of Mariupol to deliver aid to local residents and DPR soldiers alike.

11/24
© Photo : Elena Pakhmutova/Personal Archives

Elena Pakhmutova is an entrepreneur who opened a charity kitchen two years ago.

12/24
© Photo : Elena Pakhmutova/Personal Archives

Pakhmutova's kitchen provides meals to the children from the areas of Donetsk that suffered the most from shelling by Ukrainian forces.

13/24
© Photo : Olga Seletskaya/Personal Archives

Olga Seletskaya is a combat veteran and activist who helped organize the independence referendum in Mariupol.

14/24
© Photo : Olga Seletskaya/Personal Archives

After being captured by Ukrainian forces, Seletskaya was tortured by them while being held in the Mariupol airport prison. She managed to survive the ordeal and is currently involved in humanitarian work.

15/24
© Photo : Svetlana Shechkova/Personal Archives

Svetlana Shechkova is a Senior Lieutenant of the DPR Medical Service Corps.

16/24
© Photo : Svetlana Shechkova/Personal Archives

In this image, Shechkova is seen sending a shipment of portable stoves to the troops on the frontline.

17/24
© Photo : Elena Simonenko/Personal Archives

Elena Simonenko is a Junior Sergeant of the DPR Medical Service Corps.

18/24
© Photo : Elena Simonenko/Personal Archives

Having enlisted in the DPR armed forces back in 2015, Simonenko helps provide treatment and rehabilitation to injured soldiers.

19/24
© Photo : Galina Yanenko/Personal Archives

Galina Yanenko (R) is a teacher who works at a supplementary education center for children.

20/24
© Photo : Galina Yanenko/Personal Archives

Yanenko helps children make trench candles, nice crafts, and postcards for the soldiers of the DPR forces.

21/24
© Photo : Elena Zabaikalskaya/Personal Archives

Elena Zabaikalskaya is a poet, author and singer.

22/24
© Photo : Elena Zabaikalskaya/Personal Archives

As a member of a vocal group called "Confetti", Zabaikalskaya holds concerts in hospitals and on the frontlines.

23/24
© Photo : Elena Zabaikalskaya/Personal Archives

Zabaikalskaya also helps deliver aid to the people living in areas liberated by Russian troops.

24/24
