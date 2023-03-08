https://sputniknews.com/20230308/unbreakable-the-women-of-donbass-1108179595.html

Unbreakable: The Women of Donbass

In 2014, the men and women of Donbass who refused to accept the results of the Euromaidan coup rose up as one to meet the onslaught of Nazi thugs unleashed upon them by Kiev in an attempt to beat the region into submission.

Since the beginning of the Ukrainian conflict nearly nine years ago, many Donbass women now stand side by side with their husbands, brothers and sons, providing whatever assistance they can.These are the stories of but a few of these women - women who could not be broken by the entire might of the Ukrainian war machine backed by the United States and its European allies.

