Unbreakable: The Women of Donbass
Once a retired law enforcement officer, Captain Nelli Taraban became one of those who rallied to defend Donetsk against Kiev's forces back in 2014.
Currently, Taraban helps to train young DPR soldiers and deliver humanitarian aid to areas devastated by the fighting.
Elena Bobkova is a correspondent with the TV channel Russia-1.
A political activist, Bobkova is also author of the "Children of Donbass" documentary.
Bobkova also actively participates in the humanitarian effort in the region.
Irina Guts is a member of Women's alliance "Donbass Hope." Guts regularly delivers humanitarian aid to the most dangerous places on the frontline.
Guts regularly delivers humanitarian aid to the most dangerous places on the frontline.
Both of Guts' sons enlisted in the DPR armed forces; one of them was killed last year during the liberation of the village of Peski.
Born in Donetsk, Maria Bobkova is an accomplished rhytmic gymnast.
Following the launch of Russia's military operation last year, Bobkova joined the ranks of those who help deliver humanitarian aid in the region.
Bobkova has regularly traveled to the city of Mariupol to deliver aid to local residents and DPR soldiers alike.
Elena Pakhmutova is an entrepreneur who opened a charity kitchen two years ago.
Pakhmutova's kitchen provides meals to the children from the areas of Donetsk that suffered the most from shelling by Ukrainian forces.
Olga Seletskaya is a combat veteran and activist who helped organize the independence referendum in Mariupol.
After being captured by Ukrainian forces, Seletskaya was tortured by them while being held in the Mariupol airport prison. She managed to survive the ordeal and is currently involved in humanitarian work.
Svetlana Shechkova is a Senior Lieutenant of the DPR Medical Service Corps.
In this image, Shechkova is seen sending a shipment of portable stoves to the troops on the frontline.
Elena Simonenko is a Junior Sergeant of the DPR Medical Service Corps.
Having enlisted in the DPR armed forces back in 2015, Simonenko helps provide treatment and rehabilitation to injured soldiers.
Galina Yanenko (R) is a teacher who works at a supplementary education center for children.
Yanenko helps children make trench candles, nice crafts, and postcards for the soldiers of the DPR forces.
Elena Zabaikalskaya is a poet, author and singer.
As a member of a vocal group called "Confetti", Zabaikalskaya holds concerts in hospitals and on the frontlines.
Zabaikalskaya also helps deliver aid to the people living in areas liberated by Russian troops.
