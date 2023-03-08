International
Video: US Officers Recover Alligator Stolen 20 Years Ago by Zoo Volunteer
It's illegal to take, sell, purchase or possess an alligator without a permit in Texas. But sometimes one wants an unusual pet so badly, they are willing to break the law. But even after 20 years, the law can catch up with the violators.
2023-03-08T03:38+0000
2023-03-08T03:59+0000
A female alligator named Tewa stolen from a Texas zoo by a woman 20 years ago, has finally been safely returned home after a neighbor reported the alligator to the police.After officers from Texas Parks and Wildlife seized the alligator, they called Animal World and Snake Farm Zoo in New Braunfels to see if they could take the animal into custody there. It was then that officials discovered that the gator had actually been stolen from that very zoo. A zoo spokesman said in a video posted online that the person who took the alligator was "a volunteer here actually at Animal World and Snake Farm."Tewa was later filmed cautiously entering the water where she would be kept with the other reptiles, as thanks to "combined knowledge and experience, the transition was seamless," as Texas game wardens stated.
Egor Shapovalov
Video: US Officers Recover Alligator Stolen 20 Years Ago by Zoo Volunteer

03:38 GMT 08.03.2023 (Updated: 03:59 GMT 08.03.2023)
CC BY-SA 2.0 / Ahmed Rabea / The Eye (Lord of The Rings)A close-up of a crocodile, photographed on August 3, 2006.
A close-up of a crocodile, photographed on August 3, 2006. - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.03.2023
CC BY-SA 2.0 / Ahmed Rabea / The Eye (Lord of The Rings)
Egor Shapovalov
It is illegal for people to take, sell, purchase or possess an alligator without a permit in Texas - that said, every so often someone wants an unusual pet so badly that they are willing to break the law.
A female alligator named Tewa stolen from a Texas zoo by a woman 20 years ago, has finally been safely returned home after a neighbor reported the alligator to the police.
After officers from Texas Parks and Wildlife seized the alligator, they called Animal World and Snake Farm Zoo in New Braunfels to see if they could take the animal into custody there. It was then that officials discovered that the gator had actually been stolen from that very zoo.
A zoo spokesman said in a video posted online that the person who took the alligator was "a volunteer here actually at Animal World and Snake Farm."
"Alligators don't make good pets, y'all," the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department said in a social media post which showed officials trying to load the 2-meter-long reptile into a truck.
Tewa was later filmed cautiously entering the water where she would be kept with the other reptiles, as thanks to "combined knowledge and experience, the transition was seamless," as Texas game wardens stated.
