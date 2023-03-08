https://sputniknews.com/20230308/video-us-officers-recover-alligator-stolen-20-years-ago-by-zoo-volunteer-1108163927.html

Video: US Officers Recover Alligator Stolen 20 Years Ago by Zoo Volunteer

It's illegal to take, sell, purchase or possess an alligator without a permit in Texas. But sometimes one wants an unusual pet so badly, they are willing to break the law. But even after 20 years, the law can catch up with the violators.

A female alligator named Tewa stolen from a Texas zoo by a woman 20 years ago, has finally been safely returned home after a neighbor reported the alligator to the police.After officers from Texas Parks and Wildlife seized the alligator, they called Animal World and Snake Farm Zoo in New Braunfels to see if they could take the animal into custody there. It was then that officials discovered that the gator had actually been stolen from that very zoo. A zoo spokesman said in a video posted online that the person who took the alligator was "a volunteer here actually at Animal World and Snake Farm."Tewa was later filmed cautiously entering the water where she would be kept with the other reptiles, as thanks to "combined knowledge and experience, the transition was seamless," as Texas game wardens stated.

