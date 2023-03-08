International
SU-30SM, SU-35S, and SU-34 flying in formation - Sputnik International, 1920
Military
Get the latest defense news from around the world: breaking stories, photos, videos, in-depth analysis and much more...
https://sputniknews.com/20230308/us-air-force-rolls-out-new-images-of-its-next-generation-stealth-bomber-1108166735.html
US Air Force Rolls Out New Images of Its Next-Generation Stealth Bomber
US Air Force Rolls Out New Images of Its Next-Generation Stealth Bomber
The B-21, which was unveiled during a ceremony at a Northrop Grumman plant in December 2022, aims to replace the ageing US bombers B-1 and B-2
2023-03-08T06:54+0000
2023-03-08T06:54+0000
military
us
us air force
b-1
b-2 bomber
b-21 raider
photos
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/03/08/1108165648_0:15:929:538_1920x0_80_0_0_4ce6647f63583de0f1701b3925053589.png
The US Air Force (USAF) has released new photos of its newest strategic stealth bomber, the B-21 Raider, including a snap showing the state-of-the-art warplane from a higher angle. The other image is a close up photo of the B-21’s nose that shows the "hawk’s-beak" profile of the new bomber.An international military aviation media outlet reported in this context that “from a 3/4 point of view, this [profile] seems to be quite similar to the one of the B-2, the B-21’s three decades-old progenitor that will finally be replaced with the new plane."The release of the photos come after the USAF unveiled the B-21 during a ceremony at manufacturer Northrop Grumman's facility in California in early December 2022.He claimed that the new plane would offer significant advances over existing bombers in the US fleet, arguing that "even the most sophisticated air defense systems will struggle to detect the B-21 in the sky."As expected, the Pentagon chief remained tight-lipped about the specific features of the B-21, which is capable of carrying nuclear and conventional weapons. The aircraft has a projected price tag of $692 million each, with the USAF planning to build at least 100 such bombers.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Oleg Burunov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
Oleg Burunov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/03/08/1108165648_97:0:833:552_1920x0_80_0_0_ae4e13944120dbf796bfd00f750f36e2.png
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
newest us stealth bomber b-21, us air force's unveiling of b-21, new photos of b-21 bomber
newest us stealth bomber b-21, us air force's unveiling of b-21, new photos of b-21 bomber

US Air Force Rolls Out New Images of Its Next-Generation Stealth Bomber

06:54 GMT 08.03.2023
© Photo : Twitter/@space_osintA Twiiter screenshot showing the B-21 stealth bomber
A Twiiter screenshot showing the B-21 stealth bomber - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.03.2023
© Photo : Twitter/@space_osint
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
Oleg Burunov - Sputnik International
Oleg Burunov
All materialsWrite to the author
The B-21, which was unveiled during a ceremony at a Northrop Grumman plant in December 2022, aims to replace the ageing US B-2 bomber and has a hefty price tag: a whopping $692 million per plane.
The US Air Force (USAF) has released new photos of its newest strategic stealth bomber, the B-21 Raider, including a snap showing the state-of-the-art warplane from a higher angle. The other image is a close up photo of the B-21’s nose that shows the "hawk’s-beak" profile of the new bomber.
© Photo : Twitter/@space_osintA Twitter screenshot showing a new photo of the B-21 bomber released by the US Air Force
A Twitter screenshot showing a new photo of the B-21 bomber released by the US Air Force - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.03.2023
A Twitter screenshot showing a new photo of the B-21 bomber released by the US Air Force
© Photo : Twitter/@space_osint
An international military aviation media outlet reported in this context that “from a 3/4 point of view, this [profile] seems to be quite similar to the one of the B-2, the B-21’s three decades-old progenitor that will finally be replaced with the new plane."
The release of the photos come after the USAF unveiled the B-21 during a ceremony at manufacturer Northrop Grumman's facility in California in early December 2022.

The attendees included US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, who referred to the Raider as "a testament to America's enduring advantages in ingenuity and innovation."

He claimed that the new plane would offer significant advances over existing bombers in the US fleet, arguing that "even the most sophisticated air defense systems will struggle to detect the B-21 in the sky."

Austin then went further by asserting that the new bomber was built with an "open system architecture," which allows for the incorporation of "new weapons that haven't even been invented yet."

© AFP 2023 / FREDERIC J. BROWNThe B-21 Raider is unveiled during a ceremony at Northrop Grumman's Air Force Plant 42 in Palmdale, California, December 2, 2022
The B-21 Raider is unveiled during a ceremony at Northrop Grumman's Air Force Plant 42 in Palmdale, California, December 2, 2022 - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.03.2023
The B-21 Raider is unveiled during a ceremony at Northrop Grumman's Air Force Plant 42 in Palmdale, California, December 2, 2022
© AFP 2023 / FREDERIC J. BROWN
As expected, the Pentagon chief remained tight-lipped about the specific features of the B-21, which is capable of carrying nuclear and conventional weapons. The aircraft has a projected price tag of $692 million each, with the USAF planning to build at least 100 such bombers.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала