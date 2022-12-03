https://sputniknews.com/20221203/leaner-meaner-costlier-all-you-need-to-know-about-the-b-21-raider-1105004615.html

Leaner, Meaner, Costlier: All You Need to Know About the B-21 Raider

The Pentagon unveiled its next-generation strategic stealth bomber on Friday, with the plane, built by defense giant Northrup Grumman, expected to complement... 03.12.2022, Sputnik International

The B-21 Raider is shaping up to become the US Air Force’s latest, greatest way of flying around dropping bombs on people.At a slick unveiling ceremony Friday at its Palmdale, California manufacturing facility, Northrop Grumman and the Defense Department spared no expense, including a Hollywood movie-style trailer, and a rendition of the national anthem accompanied by flyovers of America’s existing lineup of strategic bombers, organized by US Global Strike Command.Along with Northrop Grumman CEO Kathy Warden, the ceremony was attended by none other than Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin. “The B-21 Raider is the first strategic bomber in more than three decades. It is a testament to America’s enduring advantages, in ingenuity and innovation. And it’s proof of the [DoD’s] long-term commitment to building advanced capabilities that will fortify America’s ability to deter aggression today and into the future,” Austin said.But slick marketing shtick and appeals to patriotism aside, what’s under the hood of the new machine?Facts and DetailsComing Soon to the Skies Near You

