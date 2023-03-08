https://sputniknews.com/20230308/turkeys-ruling-opposition-parties-supported-by-almost-31-of-voters-each-poll-shows-1108195255.html
Turkey's Ruling, Opposition Parties Supported by Almost 31% of Voters Each, Poll Shows
Turkey's ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) is currently supported by 31% of citizens, while slightly more, 31.8%, plan to vote for the opposition Republican People's Party, a survey by the ALF pollster showed.
Meanwhile, the opposition pro-Kurdish Peoples' Democratic Party holds the third place in popularity with 11.3% of votes, and the opposition Good Party is now supported by 8.9% of the interviewees, a decrease from 16% in February, the pollster found.At the same time, 6.5% of the respondents plan to vote for the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP), which is in alliance with the AKP, the survey showed.The rest of Turkey's parties would receive less than 2% of votes each, if the parliamentary elections were held this Sunday.When asked about their favored presidential candidate, 55.1% of the interviewees said they would vote for Kemal Kilicdaroglu, the single presidential candidate of the Turkish opposition People's Alliance. Meanwhile, 44.9% of citizens support the candidacy of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.The poll was conducted among 1,770 people aged 18 and over in 26 Turkish provinces from March 6-7.
ISTANBUL (Sputnik) - Turkey's ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) is currently supported by 31% of citizens, while slightly more, 31.8%, plan to vote for the opposition Republican People's Party, a survey by the ALF pollster showed on Wednesday.
Meanwhile, the opposition pro-Kurdish Peoples' Democratic Party holds the third place in popularity with 11.3% of votes, and the opposition Good Party is now supported by 8.9% of the interviewees, a decrease from 16% in February, the pollster found.
At the same time, 6.5% of the respondents plan to vote for the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP), which is in alliance with the AKP, the survey showed.
The rest of Turkey's parties would receive less than 2% of votes each, if the parliamentary elections were held this Sunday.
When asked about their favored presidential candidate, 55.1% of the interviewees said they would vote for Kemal Kilicdaroglu
, the single presidential candidate of the Turkish opposition People's Alliance. Meanwhile, 44.9% of citizens support the candidacy of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
The poll was conducted among 1,770 people aged 18 and over in 26 Turkish provinces from March 6-7.