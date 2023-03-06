https://sputniknews.com/20230306/kilicdaroglu-declared-turkish-oppositions-single-candidate-in-may-14-presidential-election-1108116632.html

Kilicdaroglu Declared Turkish Opposition's Single Candidate in May 14 Presidential Election

The leader of the Republican People's Party, Kemal Kilicdaroglu, has been declared the single candidate of the opposition People's Alliance in the general elections in Turkiye.

During the election, scheduled to take place on May 14, Kilicdaroglu will oppose the Republican Alliance's candidate, the country's incumbent President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, a Sputnik correspondent reported.The nomination of the opposition candidate was announced by Temel Karamollaoglu, the leader of the Happiness Party, the headquarters of which hosted a meeting of the "table of six" (six-party opposition bloc). The announcement was preceded by a conflict within the alliance. Thus, the leader of the Good Party, Meral Aksener, said earlier that the alliance no longer reflected the real interests of the people. The conflict arose due to the fact that five parties proposed the candidacy of Kilicdaroglu, and the Good Party intended to discuss the candidacies of the mayors of Istanbul and Ankara. On Monday, Aksener nevertheless arrived at a meeting of the alliance of six opposition parties after long meetings with the mayors of Istanbul and Ankara, Ekrem Imamoglu and Mansur Yavas. After negotiations with the mayors, Aksener held face-to-face talks with Kilicdaroglu to settle the differences. The parties reached a consensus that Imamoglu and Yavas would have the powers of vice presidents if Kilicdaroglu is elected president.

