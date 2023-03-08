International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Americas
Sputnik brings you all the latest breaking stories, expert analysis and videos from North and South America.
https://sputniknews.com/20230308/republicans-democrats-split-over-bidens-decision-to-withdraw-us-troops-from-afghanistan-1108192839.html
Republicans, Democrats Split Over Biden’s Decision to Withdraw US Troops From Afghanistan
Republicans, Democrats Split Over Biden’s Decision to Withdraw US Troops From Afghanistan
The US House held the first hearing to review the withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan in August 2021. It showed a gap between Republicans and Democrats in their assessment of the decision made by President Joe Biden.
2023-03-08T20:28+0000
2023-03-08T20:28+0000
americas
us
afghanistan war
us troops in afghanistan
taliban
us house of representatives’ foreign affairs committee
michael mccaul
joe biden
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/03/08/1108192690_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_13d2a95b07f01020a8754e0ba47038c3.jpg
He accused the Biden administration of breaching its core obligation to protect US citizens, adding that over 1,000 Americans were left behind in that situation.In August 2021, the US ended its withdrawal from Afghanistan, culminating in an evacuation of foreigners and eligible Afghans from the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul. The Taliban* have since governed much of the country, taking control of remaining US arms.Top Democrat in the committee Gregory Meeks, from his side, supported Biden’s decision to return US soldiers from Afghanistan.All witnesses, including active and retired US military officers and civil activists, shared their own memories related to Afghanistan and evacuation from it. The hearing was emotional, and some of the speakers were crying while remembering their experience.Retired Lt. Col. David Scott Mann, who completed three military missions to that country, called on lawmakers to take veterans’ opinion into account.Mann urged politicians to set politics aside and fix mistakes that have been done. Otherwise, this "colossal foreign policy failure" will follow Americans home, he added.An interim Afghan government led by the Taliban came to power in the fall of 2021 after the withdrawal of US troops from the country and the collapse of the US-backed government. The Taliban takeover has heightened the fears of the Central Asian nations concerning the spread of radical fundamental Islamic ideas, as happened in 1996 when the Taliban first came to power in Afghanistan for five years.*The Taliban is subjected to UN sanctions over terrorist activities.
https://sputniknews.com/20221229/year-in-review-how-afghanistan-withdrawal-continued-to-haunt-washington-in-2022-1105887691.html
americas
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/03/08/1108192690_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_079e1451107681dc6ec814e35550c17f.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us left afghanistan, us troops withdrawal from afghanistan, 2023 house foreign affairs committee hearings on us forces leaving afghanistan, why did us left afghanistan, taliban took power in afghanistan, dems gop on us leaving the afghanistan
us left afghanistan, us troops withdrawal from afghanistan, 2023 house foreign affairs committee hearings on us forces leaving afghanistan, why did us left afghanistan, taliban took power in afghanistan, dems gop on us leaving the afghanistan

Republicans, Democrats Split Over Biden’s Decision to Withdraw US Troops From Afghanistan

20:28 GMT 08.03.2023
© AP Photo / Andrew HarnikFormer Marine Sgt. Tyler Vargas-Andrews, becomes emotional as he recounts his story during a House Committee hearing on the US evacuation from Afghanistan, Wednesday, March 8, 2023.
Former Marine Sgt. Tyler Vargas-Andrews, becomes emotional as he recounts his story during a House Committee hearing on the US evacuation from Afghanistan, Wednesday, March 8, 2023. - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.03.2023
© AP Photo / Andrew Harnik
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US House held on Wednesday the first hearing to review the withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan in August 2021, which showed a gap between Republicans and Democrats in their assessment of the decision made by President Joe Biden.
"What happened in Afghanistan was a systemic breakdown of the federal government at every level - and a stunning, stunning failure of leadership by the Biden administration," House Foreign Affairs Committee chairman Republican Michael McCaul said during the hearing.
He accused the Biden administration of breaching its core obligation to protect US citizens, adding that over 1,000 Americans were left behind in that situation.
In August 2021, the US ended its withdrawal from Afghanistan, culminating in an evacuation of foreigners and eligible Afghans from the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul. The Taliban* have since governed much of the country, taking control of remaining US arms.
Top Democrat in the committee Gregory Meeks, from his side, supported Biden’s decision to return US soldiers from Afghanistan.
"I cannot in good conscience imagine sending more American men and women to fight in Afghanistan," he said.
All witnesses, including active and retired US military officers and civil activists, shared their own memories related to Afghanistan and evacuation from it. The hearing was emotional, and some of the speakers were crying while remembering their experience.
Retired Lt. Col. David Scott Mann, who completed three military missions to that country, called on lawmakers to take veterans’ opinion into account.
"Our veterans know something else that this committee might do well to consider: We might be done with Afghanistan, but it's not done with us," he said.
Mann urged politicians to set politics aside and fix mistakes that have been done. Otherwise, this "colossal foreign policy failure" will follow Americans home, he added.
Taliban fighters guard at the site of an explosion in Kabul, Afghanistan, Saturday, June 18, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.12.2022
Events That Shaped Year 2022
Year in Review: How Afghanistan Withdrawal Continued to Haunt Washington in 2022
29 December 2022, 15:32 GMT
An interim Afghan government led by the Taliban came to power in the fall of 2021 after the withdrawal of US troops from the country and the collapse of the US-backed government. The Taliban takeover has heightened the fears of the Central Asian nations concerning the spread of radical fundamental Islamic ideas, as happened in 1996 when the Taliban first came to power in Afghanistan for five years.
*The Taliban is subjected to UN sanctions over terrorist activities.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала