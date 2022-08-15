International
The Taliban (under UN sanctions for terrorist activities) stormed to power in Afghanistan on August 15, 2021, as US-led forces withdrew from the country after 20 years of occupation.
Live From Kabul on The First Anniversary of Taliban Takeover
Live From Kabul on The First Anniversary of Taliban Takeover
One year ago, on 15 August, the Taliban seized power in Afghanistan while US troops and international coalition forces were embroiled in a bungled withdrawal
Sputnik comes live from Kabul, Afghanistan, where the Taliban movement is celebrating the first anniversary of taking control of the country.On 15 August 2021, Taliban militants entered Kabul after a swift advance through other parts of the country as US and coalition forces were quitting the country after nearly two decades of being in Afghanistan.As soon as the Taliban took control of Kabul, President Ashraf Ghani fled the country and his western-backed coalition government collapsed. Thousands of Afghans arrived at Kabul Airport, desperately trying to leave the country with their families but the evacuation was chaotic and many of them, including those who had cooperated with the US in the preceding years, were unable to escape Taliban rule. *Taliban is under UN sanctions over terrorism. *Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.
Live From Kabul on The First Anniversary of Taliban Takeover

International
India
One year ago, on 15 August, the Taliban seized power in Afghanistan while US troops and international coalition forces were embroiled in a bungled withdrawal from the country.
Sputnik comes live from Kabul, Afghanistan, where the Taliban movement is celebrating the first anniversary of taking control of the country.
On 15 August 2021, Taliban militants entered Kabul after a swift advance through other parts of the country as US and coalition forces were quitting the country after nearly two decades of being in Afghanistan.
As soon as the Taliban took control of Kabul, President Ashraf Ghani fled the country and his western-backed coalition government collapsed. Thousands of Afghans arrived at Kabul Airport, desperately trying to leave the country with their families but the evacuation was chaotic and many of them, including those who had cooperated with the US in the preceding years, were unable to escape Taliban rule.
*Taliban is under UN sanctions over terrorism.
*Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.
