https://sputniknews.com/20220815/live-from-kabul-on-the-first-anniversary-of-taliban-takeover-1099596961.html

Live From Kabul on The First Anniversary of Taliban Takeover

Live From Kabul on The First Anniversary of Taliban Takeover

One year ago, on 15 August, the Taliban seized power in Afghanistan while US troops and international coalition forces were embroiled in a bungled withdrawal... 15.08.2022, Sputnik International

kabul

taliban

Sputnik comes live from Kabul, Afghanistan, where the Taliban movement is celebrating the first anniversary of taking control of the country.On 15 August 2021, Taliban militants entered Kabul after a swift advance through other parts of the country as US and coalition forces were quitting the country after nearly two decades of being in Afghanistan.As soon as the Taliban took control of Kabul, President Ashraf Ghani fled the country and his western-backed coalition government collapsed. Thousands of Afghans arrived at Kabul Airport, desperately trying to leave the country with their families but the evacuation was chaotic and many of them, including those who had cooperated with the US in the preceding years, were unable to escape Taliban rule. *Taliban is under UN sanctions over terrorism. *Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.

