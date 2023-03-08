https://sputniknews.com/20230308/five-women-sue-texas-for-denying-them-abortions-during-dangerous-pregnancies-1108190749.html

Five Women Sue Texas for Denying Them Abortions During Dangerous Pregnancies

Five Women Sue Texas for Denying Them Abortions During Dangerous Pregnancies

A group of five women have brought a new lawsuit against the state of Texas, challenging its strict abortion ban for having endangered their lives by preventing them from aborting their pregnancies during a medical crisis.

2023-03-08T18:34+0000

2023-03-08T18:34+0000

2023-03-08T18:34+0000

americas

texas

abortion

lawsuit

us

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/17/1101126039_0:317:2805:1894_1920x0_80_0_0_844ec7c27b56ac85b385e660da6a5c9e.jpg

The suit was filed on Monday in Travis County, asking the county court “for a declaratory judgment clarifying the scope of Texas’s Emergent Medical Condition Exception to its abortion bans, and any and all declaratory or injunctive relief necessary to protect the health and lives of pregnant Texans with emergent medical conditions.”Each of the five women describe medical situations in which their pregnancy should have been aborted, but the attending doctor was afraid to do so for fear of violating the state ban on abortions, which carries a 99-year prison sentence. These included premature rupturing of membranes, the death of one of two twins, diagnosis with an “incompetent cervix,” and diagnosis with hyperemesis gravidarum - all of which required termination of the pregnancy in order to treat.They and “countless other pregnant people have been denied necessary and potentially life-saving obstetrical care because medical professionals throughout the state fear liability under Texas’s abortion bans,” the suit says.A spokesperson for Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton told US media he would "continue to defend and enforce the laws duly enacted by the Texas legislature,” pointing to statements by Paxton’s office last July that the law "protects women facing life-threatening physical conditions resulting from pregnancy complications."That decision set in motion a series of “trigger laws,” or state-level bans passed years ago that only activated once the Supreme Court issued its fateful ruling. Texas was one of them; it was also one of several states with a pre-Roe abortion ban still on the books, which also reactivated.

https://sputniknews.com/20230213/how-a-rogue-judge-may-upend-the-fda-by-banning-the-abortion-pill-mifepristone-1107388477.html

americas

texas

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Fantine Gardinier

Fantine Gardinier

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Fantine Gardinier

texas, abortion, lawsuit, us