https://sputniknews.com/20230307/yellen-says-climate-change-will-shock-financial-system-in-coming-years-1108157965.html

Yellen Says Climate Change Will Shock Financial System in Coming Years

Climate change may turn into a source of shocks to the financial system in the years to come, US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Tuesday. She warned that the risks are not hypothetical.

2023-03-07T19:31+0000

She noted that natural disasters and warming temperatures can lead to declines in asset values that could cascade through the financial system. Delayed and disorderly transition to a net-zero economy could lead to shocks to the financial system as well, she added.Yellen warned that the risks are not hypothetical and are already having a negative impact on the US economy.The secretary emphasized that the disasters are taking a "terrible toll" on the economy. Some insurers are raising rates or even leaving high-risk areas.Yellen warned that such developments could spill over to other parts of the interconnected financial system. Yellen stressed the need to take climate change into account. She expressed the hope that the government will be able to increase the resilience of the US financial system to climate change effects.

