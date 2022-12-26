https://sputniknews.com/20221226/seven-most-chilling-natural-disasters-of-2022-1105785232.html

Seven Most Chilling Natural Disasters of 2022

Hunga Tonga-Hunga Haʻapai EruptionOn January 14, the Hunga Tonga-Hunga Haʻapai volcano located on the island of the same name began to erupt. The eruption caused tsunamis that were seen across Tonga, Fiji and American Samoa. Destruction due to tsunamis was reported in New Zealand, US, Chile and Peru. Two people were killed in Peru, three fishermen in the United States suffered minor injuries. 150 residents of the islands of Mango and Atata are missing.Earthquake in SumatraOn February 25, a powerful 6.2 earthquake occurred in the Indonesian province of West Sumatra. According to the US Geological Survey, the earthquake struck at a depth of 12.3 km with its epicenter in the territory of West Pasaman. At least 12 people were killed, 388 were injured and four were reported missing.Forest Fire in ArizonaIn April, a massive wildfire season began in Arizona. Experts noted that the wildfire season in the US had started unprecedentedly early and would be a long one. Residents of 766 homes were evacuated and dozens of homes were destroyed. According to the Coconino County Board of Supervisors, the fire forced more than 2,000 residents to flee their homes. Twenty-four structures were destroyed by fire.Flooding in PakistanIn the middle of June, flooding caused by monsoon rains began in Pakistan. The elements reached catastrophic proportions, affecting all regions of the country. Pakistan received more than 166 mm of rainfall in August, although the average monthly norm for that period was 48 mm. By August 26, at least 260 people had died in South Balochistan province. Air, road and rail services were disrupted, tens of thousands of homes were destroyed or damaged, and more than half a million livestock were killed. In Sindh, the number of confirmed flood victims reached 320. On August 26, Pakistani Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif said 33 million people (about 15% of the country's population) were affected by the floods.Hurricane IanIn September, a devastating category 4 hurricane struck the Atlantic coast of America. The most damage was afflicted to western Cuba and the southeastern United States, particularly Florida and South Carolina. Hurricane Ian was the fifth strongest hurricane in recorded history to strike the adjacent Continental States. After a second landfall in the Southwest. Ian caused catastrophic damage to parts of southwest Florida. In particular, the cities of Fort Myers Beach and Naples were affected quite badly. Millions of people were left without power. Ian caused at least 132 deaths as of October 5 and about 10,000 missing as of October 3. The estimated damage is approximately $50 billion.Hurricane JuliaA category 1 Atlantic hurricane caused significant damage in parts of South and Central America in October 2022. In Trinidad and Tobago, more than 51 mm of rain fell in less than half an hour, causing severe flash flooding. This led to one fatality after a woman was washed away by a strong current while trying to cross a river and drowned. In Venezuela, at least 50 people were killed and 50 missing when mud and debris flooded the city of Las Tejerias. In Guatemala, 457,300 people were affected, 1,165 of whom required evacuation, with at least 14 dead. In Nicaragua, Julia left at least one million without electricity and forced the evacuation of 13,000 families. Two people died in Panama and about 300 people needed to be evacuated. In El Salvador, ten people died.Earthquake in West JavaOn November 21, 2022, a magnitude 5.6 earthquake struck near the city of Chianjur in West Java, Indonesia. The high population density resulted in a very high death toll: 268 people were killed and more than 700 injured.

