Trump Reportedly Eyeing Failed Arizona Gubernatorial Candidate Kari Lake as 2024 VP Pick

It’s a long road from the start of the Primaries to getting picked by the Republican National Convention to be the party’s presidential candidate, but former US President Donald Trump is reportedly already thinking past all that and weighing who he wants his vice-presidential running mate to be.
2023-03-07T22:26+0000
According to reports in US media, Trump is considering running alongside Kari Lake, a close follower who mounted a failed bid for governor of Arizona last November. The reports said he was weighing whether or not she could net him the votes of a demographic he lost handily in the November 2020 election - suburban women - without outshining him on the campaign trail.Asked about the reports, Trump's spokesperson, Steven Cheung, told US media: "Anyone who thinks they know what President Trump is going to do is seriously misinformed and trying to curry favor with 'potential' V.P. candidates."At the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) over the weekend - which was boycotted by most leading Republicans not aligned with Trump - the former president was the runaway candidate selected in a straw poll, as was Lake in terms of vice presidential picks.Some other likely picks, according to various reports by figures close to Trump, include Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders, who served as Trump's press secretary from 2017 until 2019; South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem; and Nikki Haley, a former governor of South Carolina who was Trump's ambassador to the United Nations from 2017 until 2018.The other candidate in the 2024 GOP Primary race is Vivek Ramaswamy, a New York-based businessman who's written several books attacking "woke" politics. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, clearly favored by the conservative media in the US, has yet to announce his candidacy, but has embarked on a speaking tour of the US that is being widely interpreted as laying the groundwork for one.
According to reports in US media, Trump is considering running alongside Kari Lake, a close follower who mounted a failed bid
for governor of Arizona last November. The reports said he was weighing whether or not she could net him the votes of a demographic he lost handily in the November 2020 election - suburban women - without outshining him on the campaign trail.
Asked about the reports, Trump’s spokesperson, Steven Cheung, told US media: "Anyone who thinks they know what President Trump is going to do is seriously misinformed and trying to curry favor with 'potential' V.P. candidates.”
“President Trump will choose his running mate on his own time, and those who are playing the media game are doing so at their own peril,” Cheung added.
At the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) over the weekend - which was boycotted by most leading
Republicans not aligned with Trump - the former president was the runaway candidate selected in a straw poll, as was Lake in terms of vice presidential picks.
Some other likely picks, according to various reports by figures close to Trump, include Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders, who served as Trump’s press secretary from 2017 until 2019; South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem; and Nikki Haley, a former governor of South Carolina who was Trump’s ambassador to the United Nations from 2017 until 2018.
However, Sanders was reportedly recently asked by him for an endorsement and demurred without rejecting Trump as a candidate, and Haley has already thrown her hat into the presidential race to challenge Trump directly.
The other candidate in the 2024 GOP Primary race is Vivek Ramaswamy
, a New York-based businessman who’s written several books attacking “woke” politics. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, clearly favored
by the conservative media in the US, has yet to announce his candidacy, but has embarked on a speaking tour of the US that is being widely interpreted as laying the groundwork for one.