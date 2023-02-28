https://sputniknews.com/20230228/trump-pledges-to-ban-all-imports-of-essential-goods-from-china-if-elected-in-2024-1107883197.html

Trump Pledges to Ban All Imports of ‘Essential Goods’ from China if Elected in 2024

In his latest statement on prospective policy if he returns to power, former US President Donald Trump said he would ban all imports of essential goods from China within four years.

In his latest statement on prospective policy if he returns to power, former US President Donald Trump said he would ban all imports of essential goods from China within four years. His 2024 presidential campaign published a video on Tuesday announcing a plan it said “takes a sledgehammer to Globalism with America First trade platform for 2nd term.”Trump laid out four parts to his plan, the first of which is a system of universal tariffs on most foreign products, which would be tiered according to how much the country in question devalues its currency.Trump also said he would revoke China’s Most Favored Nation trade status and adopt a four-year plan to phase out all Chinese imports of essential goods, “everything from electronics to steel to pharmaceuticals.”What he neglected to mention was that when he pursued a trade war with China during his first term, from 2017 to 2021, it did so much damage to American producers that his administration was repeatedly required to bail out American farmers. A report by the Council on Foreign Relations think tank in late October 2020 noted that 92% of the proceeds from his tariffs on Chinese goods had gone to farmer bailouts, which had reached $61 billion by that time.Trump was voted out of office in November 2020, but has sought to return in the 2024 elections. He was the first Republican to declare his candidacy after the November 2022 midterms and has since been joined by Nikki Haley, a former governor of South Carolina and former US ambassador to the United Nations, and Vivek Ramaswamy, a New York businessman who has achieved acclaim in conservative circles in recent years with a series of books.However, the man many believe poses the biggest challenge for Trump, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, has yet to officially announce his candidacy. However, DeSantis has begun making more appearances at political events around the country, including meeting with local leaders in several northern states and launching a book tour. He does not plan to attend the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Maryland later this week, where both Trump and Haley will be.

