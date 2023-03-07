https://sputniknews.com/20230307/gambia-becomes-new-sputnikpro-point--1108148255.html

Gambia Becomes New SputnikPro Point

Gambia Becomes New SputnikPro Point

Ebrima Njie, Deputy Director of the Gambia News Agency, thanked the Sputnik team for hosting the workshop and expressed the hope for "creating the environment to counter the oppression of news agencies"

Ebrima Njie, Deputy Director of the Gambia News Agency, thanked the Sputnik team for hosting the workshop and expressed the hope for "creating the environment to counter the oppression of news agencies," stressing that SputnikPro was "a platform to give us this opportunity."His colleague, Principal Information Officer Madiba Sillah, also expressed his gratitude for organizing a meeting in this format and said that there was no better way to start the agency’s revival than an experience exchange with an organization like Sputnik.SputnikPro is a program of unique seminars, lectures, and workshops for journalists, press secretaries, bloggers, and senior students of media and journalism, initiated by Sputnik international news agency and radio.At the sessions, participants discuss various aspects of the journalist’s job, including the production of multimedia content, working on social media, driving traffic to information resources, and much more.In March 2020, during the coronavirus pandemic, SputnikPro transitioned to hosting programs remotely. Its online season of webinars conducted in Russian, English, Chinese, French, and Farsi, gave journalists and bloggers from the CIS and other countries a chance to discuss current professional issues.

