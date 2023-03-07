https://sputniknews.com/20230307/gambia-becomes-new-sputnikpro-point--1108148255.html
Gambia Becomes New SputnikPro Point
Gambia Becomes New SputnikPro Point
Ebrima Njie, Deputy Director of the Gambia News Agency, thanked the Sputnik team for hosting the workshop and expressed the hope for "creating the environment to counter the oppression of news agencies"
2023-03-07T13:06+0000
2023-03-07T13:06+0000
2023-03-07T13:06+0000
africa
sputnik
workshop
meeting
journalism
news agency
gambia
west africa
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/03/07/1108147744_0:320:3073:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_fddae65213b5ea96c2df563b703a2043.jpg
Ebrima Njie, Deputy Director of the Gambia News Agency, thanked the Sputnik team for hosting the workshop and expressed the hope for "creating the environment to counter the oppression of news agencies," stressing that SputnikPro was "a platform to give us this opportunity."His colleague, Principal Information Officer Madiba Sillah, also expressed his gratitude for organizing a meeting in this format and said that there was no better way to start the agency’s revival than an experience exchange with an organization like Sputnik.SputnikPro is a program of unique seminars, lectures, and workshops for journalists, press secretaries, bloggers, and senior students of media and journalism, initiated by Sputnik international news agency and radio.At the sessions, participants discuss various aspects of the journalist’s job, including the production of multimedia content, working on social media, driving traffic to information resources, and much more.In March 2020, during the coronavirus pandemic, SputnikPro transitioned to hosting programs remotely. Its online season of webinars conducted in Russian, English, Chinese, French, and Farsi, gave journalists and bloggers from the CIS and other countries a chance to discuss current professional issues.
https://sputniknews.com/20230202/mia-rossiya-segodnya-launches-education-project-on-russian-cooperation-with-africa-and-middle-east-1106925366.html
africa
gambia
west africa
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/03/07/1108147744_0:0:2731:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_ab82e909debb95658f473c40a64748b7.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
sputnik news agency, sputnikpro workshop, gambia news agency, viktoria polikarpova, ebrima njie, madiba sillah
sputnik news agency, sputnikpro workshop, gambia news agency, viktoria polikarpova, ebrima njie, madiba sillah
Gambia Becomes New SputnikPro Point
MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Sputnik News Agency held a SputnikPro workshop for the Gambia News Agency. The first session, led by Deputy Director of the General Information Directorate Viktoria Polikarpova, was dedicated to the work and development of news agencies in the digital age.
Ebrima Njie, Deputy Director of the Gambia News Agency, thanked the Sputnik team for hosting the workshop and expressed the hope for "creating the environment to counter the oppression of news agencies," stressing that SputnikPro was "a platform to give us this opportunity."
His colleague, Principal Information Officer Madiba Sillah, also expressed his gratitude for organizing a meeting in this format and said that there was no better way to start the agency’s revival than an experience exchange with an organization like Sputnik.
"Reliable journalism is at the core of our sustainability in action as we at Sputnik promote freedom of expression, create public discussion, and increase awareness on major world events. We also encourage empathy and tolerance with our journalism – especially because we are telling the untold, telling the alternative, the other part of a news story, undercovered or not covered at all by the Western media outlets," Viktoria Polikarpova commented following the workshop.
SputnikPro is a program of unique seminars, lectures, and workshops for journalists, press secretaries, bloggers, and senior students of media and journalism, initiated by Sputnik international news agency and radio.
At the sessions, participants discuss various aspects
of the journalist’s job, including the production of multimedia content, working on social media, driving traffic to information resources, and much more.
In March 2020, during the coronavirus pandemic, SputnikPro transitioned to hosting programs remotely. Its online season of webinars conducted in Russian, English, Chinese, French, and Farsi, gave journalists and bloggers from the CIS and other countries a chance to discuss current professional issues.