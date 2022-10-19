https://sputniknews.com/20221019/journalists-from-leading-african-media-outlets-join-sputnikpro-project-in-moscow-1102077086.html

Journalists From Leading African Media Outlets Join SputnikPro Project in Moscow

A special session of the SputnikPro project for young journalists from African countries has opened at the headquarters of the Rossiya Segodnya International... 19.10.2022, Sputnik International

The 15 participants include television and radio hosts, as well as correspondents and producers from Africa's biggest media holdings, such as the Kenya Broadcasting Corporation (KBC), News Agency of Nigeria, Zambia Daily Mail, Namibia Broadcasting Corporation (NBC), Ethiopian News Agency (ENA), South Africa’s Independent Media Newspaper House, Radio Sabra FM (Tunisia), and Cameroon Radio Television (CRTV), to name a few.“This is SputnikPro’s first specialized face-to-face session for journalists from Africa since the end of the pandemic. It is a pleasure to note that it is being attended by the biggest African media outlets with audiences in the millions. In this way we are restoring full-fledged, direct dialogue between Russia and African nations,” Sputnik's Director for International Cooperation Vasily Pushkov said.“I am happy to attend this experience sharing program. As a Zambia Daily Mail correspondent, I also publish photo reports. So, I’m primarily looking forward to the workshop on photojournalism. I would be interested in learning how my colleagues from the Sputnik news agency work,” noted Christine Chihame from Zambia.The participants will spend a busy week attending lectures and workshops with Sputnik’s leading media experts, getting to know colleagues from different countries and taking part in Moscow’s cultural life.Sputnik’s face-to-face module for journalists from African countries is supported by the New Generation program of the Federal Agency for the Commonwealth of Independent States, Compatriots Living Abroad, and International Humanitarian Cooperation (Rossotrudnichestvo).SputnikPro is a project of the Sputnik international news agency and radio for journalists, students in journalism programs, press service workers, and media managers designed to share experience and develop professional ties with foreign colleagues. Both Sputnik media managers and famous Russian experts are hosting the project’s modules. Over 5,000 listeners from more than 80 countries have taken part in SputnikPro’s workshops since March 2018.Sputnik international news agency and radio is part of the Russian media group Rossiya Segodnya. Sputnik encompasses websites in 32 languages, as well as analog and digital radio broadcasting in over 90 cities around the world and newswires in English, Arabic, Spanish, Chinese, and Farsi. The audience of Sputnik’s media resources totals about 50 million a month, with over 26 million followers across social media platforms. Sputnik’s head office is located in Moscow.

