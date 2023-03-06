https://sputniknews.com/20230306/we-just-showed-the-truth-russian-pranksters-vovan-and-lexus-react-to-youtube-ban-1108092558.html

'We Just Showed the Truth': Russian Pranksters Vovan and Lexus React to YouTube Ban

Alexey Stolyarov (Lexus), said he doesn't believe that their videos on YouTube violated the platform's guidelines, suggesting instead that the "truth" the prankster duo shared "probably was not convenient for western officials."

Western Big Tech has once again demonstrated just how much it "cares" about freedom of speech as video-hosting platform YouTube, which is owned by Google, banned the channel of Russian prankster duo Vovan & Lexus over alleged violation of community guidelines.During an interview with Sputnik, one of the pranksters, Alexey Stolyarov (Lexus), pointed out that the ban came shortly after they pranked William Hague, the UK’s former foreign secretary.He noted that this is far from the first time their channel has been blocked on YouTube, and that the last time they got banned, the British government and the UK Ministry of Defense actually sent a letter to the video hosting’s management, naming the pranksters as “real threats to the UK national security.”The prankster also expressed his skepticism about allegations of their pranks violating YouTube’s community guidelines.Stolyarov added that they have already moved to platforms such as RuTube, Telegram and VK, over which Western governments and tech corporations hold no sway.Vovan and Lexus have gained considerable fame in recent years as they prank a number of prominent western politicians, including current UK Defence Secretary Ben Wallace and former German Chancellor Angela Merkel, tricking them into making rather frank admissions about poignant geopolitical matters.

