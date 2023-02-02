https://sputniknews.com/20230202/attempts-by-france-germany-to-negotiate-with-russia-should-be-prevented-bolton-tells-pranksters-1106933377.html

Attempts by France & Germany to Negotiate With Russia Should Be Prevented, Bolton Tells Pranksters

John Bolton shared his thoughts on topics such as the anti-Russian sanctions imposed by the West and the prospects of Ukraine's NATO membership with Vovan and Lexus.

Former US presidential advisor John Bolton has made some rather frank admissions during a phone conversation with whom he thought was the ex-president of Ukraine, Petro Poroshenko.Alas, his interlocutor turned out to be the well-known Russian prankster duo known as Vovan and Lexus, who promptly spilled the beans online.Regarding the sanctions imposed by western powers against Russia, Bolton complained that they weren't enough and that Moscow continues to bypass these punitive measures.He also commented on the promise made over three decades ago by former US Secretary of State James Baker to the former leader of the USSR Mikhail Gorbachev regarding NATO not expanding to the east, claiming that Baker merely “launched into arguments and looked for ways to avoid confrontation,” as the pranksters put it.

