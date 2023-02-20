https://sputniknews.com/20230220/minsk-agreements-helped-ukraine-beef-up-its-military-merkel-tells-russian-pranksters-1107634431.html

Minsk Agreements Helped Ukraine Beef Up Its Military, Merkel Tells Russian Pranksters

Minsk Agreements Helped Ukraine Beef Up Its Military, Merkel Tells Russian Pranksters

Former German Chancellor Angela Merkel has made some frank admissions about the nature of the Minsk Peace Agreements while conversing on the phone with famous Russian prankster duo Vovan and Lexus.

2023-02-20T16:10+0000

2023-02-20T16:10+0000

2023-02-20T16:10+0000

world

angela merkel

minsk agreements

prank

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/08/03/1083514491_0:8:3391:1915_1920x0_80_0_0_6f6aa5fdcdf56a5fe28c1aa7a8db5295.jpg

Former German Chancellor Angela Merkel has made some frank admissions about the nature of the Minsk Peace Agreements while conversing on the phone with famous Russian prankster duo Vovan and Lexus.Apparently believing that she was speaking with Ukraine’s ex-president, Petro Poroshenko, Merkel insisted that the Minsk Agreements essentially helped Ukraine to better prepare for the events that transpired in 2022.She argued that the agreement allowed Ukraine to build up its capabilities between 2014 and 2021, and essentially allowed Kiev not just to confront Russia on the battlefield but also to obtain support from the West.She also said that the question of whether the conflict could have been avoided no longer matters.The so-called Minsk Agreements is a series of deals brokered with the help of Germany, France, Russia and the OSCE in 2014 and 2015. They were meant to peacefully resolve the conflict in Donbass that broke out in the wake of the 2014 Euromaidan coup in Ukraine.Officially, the agreements were supposed to help peacefully reintegrate the region back into Ukraine while taking into account all the grievances the people of Donbass had with Kiev.However, Angela Merkel and French ex-President Francois Hollande, who both participated in the shaping of the Minsk agreements as leaders of their respective countries at the time, previously admitted that the agreements were needed only to help Kiev beef up its military capabilities.

https://sputniknews.com/20220906/how-russian-pranksters-vovan--lexus-trick-high-profile-fugures-into-candid-phone-talks-1100428131.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

minsk peace agreements, ukrainian military buildup