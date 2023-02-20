https://sputniknews.com/20230220/minsk-agreements-helped-ukraine-beef-up-its-military-merkel-tells-russian-pranksters-1107634431.html
Minsk Agreements Helped Ukraine Beef Up Its Military, Merkel Tells Russian Pranksters
Minsk Agreements Helped Ukraine Beef Up Its Military, Merkel Tells Russian Pranksters
Former German Chancellor Angela Merkel has made some frank admissions about the nature of the Minsk Peace Agreements while conversing on the phone with famous Russian prankster duo Vovan and Lexus.
2023-02-20T16:10+0000
2023-02-20T16:10+0000
2023-02-20T16:10+0000
world
angela merkel
minsk agreements
prank
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/08/03/1083514491_0:8:3391:1915_1920x0_80_0_0_6f6aa5fdcdf56a5fe28c1aa7a8db5295.jpg
Former German Chancellor Angela Merkel has made some frank admissions about the nature of the Minsk Peace Agreements while conversing on the phone with famous Russian prankster duo Vovan and Lexus.Apparently believing that she was speaking with Ukraine’s ex-president, Petro Poroshenko, Merkel insisted that the Minsk Agreements essentially helped Ukraine to better prepare for the events that transpired in 2022.She argued that the agreement allowed Ukraine to build up its capabilities between 2014 and 2021, and essentially allowed Kiev not just to confront Russia on the battlefield but also to obtain support from the West.She also said that the question of whether the conflict could have been avoided no longer matters.The so-called Minsk Agreements is a series of deals brokered with the help of Germany, France, Russia and the OSCE in 2014 and 2015. They were meant to peacefully resolve the conflict in Donbass that broke out in the wake of the 2014 Euromaidan coup in Ukraine.Officially, the agreements were supposed to help peacefully reintegrate the region back into Ukraine while taking into account all the grievances the people of Donbass had with Kiev.However, Angela Merkel and French ex-President Francois Hollande, who both participated in the shaping of the Minsk agreements as leaders of their respective countries at the time, previously admitted that the agreements were needed only to help Kiev beef up its military capabilities.
https://sputniknews.com/20220906/how-russian-pranksters-vovan--lexus-trick-high-profile-fugures-into-candid-phone-talks-1100428131.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/08/03/1083514491_660:0:3391:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_56018c9824d301da696a9579971d1fdb.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
minsk peace agreements, ukrainian military buildup
minsk peace agreements, ukrainian military buildup
Minsk Agreements Helped Ukraine Beef Up Its Military, Merkel Tells Russian Pranksters
The Minsk Agreements were a series of deals brokered with the help of Germany, France, Russia and the OSCE in 2014 and 2015 They were meant to peacefully resolve the conflict in Donbass that broke out in the wake of the 2014 US-backed Euromaidan coup in Ukraine.
Former German Chancellor Angela Merkel has made some frank admissions about the nature of the Minsk Peace Agreements while conversing on the phone with famous Russian prankster duo Vovan and Lexus.
Apparently believing that she was speaking with Ukraine’s ex-president, Petro Poroshenko, Merkel insisted that the Minsk Agreements essentially helped Ukraine to better prepare for the events that transpired in 2022.
She argued that the agreement allowed Ukraine to build up its capabilities between 2014 and 2021, and essentially allowed Kiev not just to confront Russia on the battlefield but also to obtain support from the West.
Merkel also answered in the affirmative when one of the pranksters impersonating Poroshenko asked her if that deal allowed Ukraine to postpone the start of hostilities that broke out in February 2022 and to become stronger.
She also said that the question of whether the conflict could have been avoided no longer matters.
6 September 2022, 10:03 GMT
The so-called Minsk Agreements is a series of deals brokered with the help of Germany, France, Russia and the OSCE in 2014 and 2015. They were meant to peacefully resolve the conflict in Donbass that broke out in the wake of the 2014 Euromaidan coup in Ukraine.
Officially, the agreements were supposed to help peacefully reintegrate the region back into Ukraine while taking into account all the grievances the people of Donbass had with Kiev.
However, Angela Merkel and French ex-President Francois Hollande, who both participated in the shaping of the Minsk agreements as leaders of their respective countries at the time, previously admitted that the agreements were needed only to help Kiev beef up its military capabilities.