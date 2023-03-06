https://sputniknews.com/20230306/photos-dozens-of-cars-involved-in-truck-road-accident-in-south-africa-1108093960.html

Photos: Dozens of Cars Involved in Truck Road Accident in South Africa

Around 50 cars have been smashed by a truck in South Africa in a road accident, media report.

Around 50 cars have been smashed by a truck in South Africa in a road accident, media has reported.The accident that happened on the M41 road in Umhlanga in the southeastern KwaZulu-Natal province entailed no deaths.However, photos from the scene show a host of broken cars on the road.According to ASL Paramedics spokesperson Garrith Jamieson, 22 people were injured as a result of the accident with only one taken to hospital.

