Photos: Dozens of Cars Involved in Truck Road Accident in South Africa
Photos: Dozens of Cars Involved in Truck Road Accident in South Africa
Around 50 cars have been smashed by a truck in South Africa in a road accident, media report.
Around 50 cars have been smashed by a truck in South Africa in a road accident, media has reported.The accident that happened on the M41 road in Umhlanga in the southeastern KwaZulu-Natal province entailed no deaths.However, photos from the scene show a host of broken cars on the road.According to ASL Paramedics spokesperson Garrith Jamieson, 22 people were injured as a result of the accident with only one taken to hospital.
"Multiple people were left with injuries ranging from minor to moderate, with one pregnant female motorist being left with serious injuries," private ambulance service Emer-G-Med said in a statement.
According to ASL Paramedics spokesperson Garrith Jamieson, 22 people were injured as a result of the accident with only one taken to hospital.